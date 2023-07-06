5 Luxury Pink Dial Watches to Fully Embrace Barbiecore This Summer

If you’re looking for a way to add Barbie-inspired items to your wardrobe but regular Barbiecore is not your style, consider these luxurious pink dial watches that exude elegance with a cheeky pop of colour.

It seems all eyes are on Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie, especially its two protagonists, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. To our joy, Ryan Gosling was been recently spotted in a Ken-inspired outfit — blue suit, pink shirt, and hot pink dial watch — at Toronto press day. Yet whilst his choice of fashion was almost expected, watch lovers may have caught a particularly interesting item on his wrist: a pink dial timepiece.

Inspired by Gosling’s TAG Heuer Carrera, we’re following the actor into the world of hot pink, pastel pink, and metallic pink dial watches as we wait for the movie to come out.

5 Luxury Pink Dial Watches to Wear Like Ryan Gosling

TAG Heuer Carrera Date

The TAG Heuer Carrera Date is the exact watch that was spotted on Ryan Gosling’s wrist in Toronto. This steel watch has a bold, Barbie pink dial that makes a statement of its own. While the dial colour strikes at first glance, this elegant piece is also ready to accompany you on any other endeavours, for it is 50-metre water-resistant, has a double safety-push button, and a robust steel bracelet.

shop now

Grand Seiko SBGA413

Grand Seiko’s SBGA413 is a beautiful reflection of Japanese heritage. The symbol of spring in Japan, sakura blossom is brought into this timepiece, most imminently on the pink dial. The watch features the Spring Drive, which is one of Grand Seiko’s most iconic calibres, allowing for a seamless second hand motion. Made of premium titanium and sapphire crystal, it is an exquisite piece watch to own.

shop now

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades Co-Axial Master Chronometer 34 mm

Powered by Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre 8800, the Seamaster Aqua Terra in shell pink is a strong timepiece. It is a tribute to the brand’s maritime heritage, which is expressed through a polished stainless steel case with a sun-brushed pink dial, 18K white gold logo, and a wave-edged design at the back.

shop now

Hermès Heure H Watch, Mini Model

The Hermès Heure H watch adds a great final touch to your daily look. The watch features rose gold elements with a quartz movement and diamond-set rose opal dial, all held together on an alligator leather strap. A little bolder on the wrist, it doesn’t quite lean into quiet luxury, though it definitely enhances a sense of femininity for its wearer.

shop now

Zenith Defy Skyline 36

The Zenith Defy Skyline 36 has a chic octagonal case featuring metallic pink dial. The ultra-thin proportion is made possible by the Elite calibre, Zenith’s own mechanism that provides 50-hour power reserve as well as spare spaces for multiple complications. While the steel bracelet gives off a more mature and sophisticated aura, it can also be interchanged for a more playful pink rubber strap.

shop now