Prestige x Grand Seiko: Thanakrit Chinpeerasatian and Peeraphat Jarupeanleart

In an exclusive video series with Grand Seiko, we explore how the renowned brand builds watches that are recognised globally as ‘luxe ahead of time.’

In the third episode of the series, Prestige speaks to Investment Manager, Thanakrit Chinpeerasatian, and Peeraphat Jarupeanleart, a specialist in IT Project and Portfolio Management about how Grand Seiko timepieces capture the raw power and beauty of nature, with specific focus on their two chosen watches – the Grand Seiko SBGJ201 and Grand Seiko SBGJ203, which draw inspiration from Mount Iwate in Japan.

Thanakrit begins by talking about his appreciation for design that pays homage to nature, divulging how he is drawn to creations that have patterns and textures found in nature represented in their design.

A watch that embodies Grand Seiko’s ‘Nature of Time’ philosophy, his chosen model is the Grand Seiko SBGJ201, which boasts a white dial with a delicate and polished textural finish that reflects reflects the beauty of the ridged contours of a snowcapped Mount Iwate, a landmark located near the Grand Seiko Studio Shizukuishi, where all of Grand Seiko’s mechanical watches are created.

Its exterior design is a modern iteration of the ‘Grand Seiko Style,’ which was first established in 1967 and features a distortion-free, wide mirror surface, allowing for ease of legibility. Inside its case, the watch houses an Automatic Hi-Beat 36,000 GMT movement, incorporating the Caliber 9S68 that has a power reserve of 55 hours.

Adding onto Thanakrit’s sentiments, Peeraphat also discusses his appreciation for creations that pay tribute to the beautiful world we live in. He describes how one of his favourite times of the day is the evening, when the light is low but glowing as it reminds him of feeling at ease. With this anecdote, it becomes clear why Peeraphat chose the Grand Seiko SBGJ203.

The watch reflects the splendour of the contoured ridges and shadows of Mount Iwate at night, complete with a black Zaratsu-polished dial and distortion-free surface. It also houses an Automatic Hi-Beat 36,000 GMT movement that has a power reserve of 55 hours, demonstrating Grand Seiko’s commitment to unparalleled performance.

For more information about the Grand Seiko SBGJ201, click here. For a closer look of the Grand Seiko SBGJ203, click here.

Video filmed at Hyde Heritage Thonglor.