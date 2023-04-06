The New D My Dior Continues the Tradition of the Sought-After La D de Dior Jewel Watch

Instantly recognisable by its graceful curves and two sleek hands, La D de Dior jewel watch has become a must-have model of the maison since its launch in 2003. And now, 20 years later, the new D My Dior is set to continue that tradition.

First dreamed up by Victoire de Castellane, the Artistic Director of Dior Joaillerie, the La D de Dior jewel watch reflects the multiple facets of femininity, combining materials, colours and dimensions daringly. The current season sees this object of desire updated with a new virtuoso version, the D My Dior, on which the cannage graphics, a historical Dior motif, are displayed.

It first appeared on the seats of the Napoleon III chairs that welcomed guests at 30 Avenue Montaigne for the presentation of the New Look défilé on February 12, 1947. A symbol of Dior style, it has never ceased to inspire the Artistic Directors who have succeeded the founding-couturier.

Celebrating the savoir-faire of haute couture and designed like a ‘ribbon that tells the time’, the strap of this irresistible creation is adorned with hand-engraved geometric lines that continue on the precious timepiece’s dial, in a captivating play of shapes and reliefs. Alternately set with diamonds or finely worked with drawings that transcribe the delicacy of a strip of silk, its case expresses all the passion and inventiveness of the maison’s master watchmakers.

Available in gold or silver-plated steel, this extraordinary watch comes in two sizes – 19mm and 25mm – highlighting its minimalist design and adding an extra touch of elegance to the wrist.

A reinvented icon, affirming more than ever the excellence of Dior’s ateliers, it’s an elegant ladies’ timepiece that embodies tradition and innovation, beauty and audacity.

The La D de Dior collection is a fitting 20th-anniversary tribute to a classic, reflecting the same spirit of Dior jewellery: bold creativity, exciting combinations of materials and colours, and all the know-how of Swiss watchmaking.

