Introducing Breguet’s Quantième Perpétuel 7327

The watchmaker has unveiled a reimagined iteration of its perpetual calendar for a contemporary audience. Despite a refreshed look, the timepiece – available in two types of gold – remains faithful to the powerful signatures of the Classique line that have become synonymous with the globally celebrated Breguet name.

An Homage to History

Abraham-Louis Breguet was celebrated for introducing several horological innovations, including a string of perpetual watches in the 1780s that were equipped with an oscillating weight that captures the kinetic energy of a wearer’s wrist movements to wind the internal mechanism. This then led to the development of what is recognised today as the ‘calendar mechanism.’

Those familiar with Breguet’s rich history of watchmaking will know that these models were the first to be equipped with his signature guilloché silvered dials, which involves the precision-engraving of materials into grids. This inclusion would contribute to the emergence of an iconic “Breguet style” that still dominates the watchmaker’s contemporary collections.

Drawing upon his commitment to perfecting the perpetual timepiece, Breguet has introduced a new, contemporary interpretation of these initial timepieces – the Quantième Perpétuel 7327, which is available in 39mm white and rose gold cases.

A Refreshed Look

The 2023 Quantième Perpétuel 7327 has been introduced in part to replace the Classique Quantième Perpétuel 5327 that was introduced in 2004 and offers a more understated design with clean lines and legibility at the forefront of its aesthetic.

The dial is adorned with a single Clous de Paris hobnail pattern. A stark difference to previous models that used varying guilloche patterns to give the dial added texture, the watch’s hobnail pattern is incredibly fine, which gives the dial a cleaner look overall.

The moon phase is located between 1 and 2 o’clock and has a hand-hammered surface that provides a strong sense of realism. Its sky is coated in a blue lacquer composed of spangles that subtly reveal stars depending on how the timepiece is turned.

At the base of the dial, the day, date, and year indicators are harmoniously entwined, while a quarter circle between 10 and 11 o’clock indicates the months via a retrograde hand, and the hours and minutes are shown by ‘moon tip’ watch hands crafted from blue steel. In true Breguet fashion, the watchmaker’s signature appears between 11 and 12 o’clock and 12 and 1 o’clock. The watch’s face is also asymmetrical in nature, another design code that has become distinctly Breguet.

Part of the joy of owning a Breguet timepiece is being able to fully understand and witness how the watch functions. The Quantième Perpétuel 7327 boasts a sapphire case back, through which the movement can be admired, as well as the intricate engraving and decoration that has made Breguet a household name in the world of luxury watchmaking.

The watch’s gold oscillating weight is hand-engraved on a rose engine with a circular barleycom motif. Its bridges are adorned with Côtes de Genève – one of the best known watch movement decorations – it consists of an intricate series of patterns that are also known as ‘Geneva waves.’ Other components of the watch are also finished using the Côtes de Genève, which is carried out by expert craftsmen based in the Vallée de Joux in Switzerland.

Moreover, this new model is available in two materials, 18 carat white gold and rose gold. The former is paired with a midnight blue alligator strap, while the latter boasts a brown alligator strap. Both have folding clasps. The use of these colours and materials reaffirm Breguet’s mission to transform the brand’s most classic historical watches into new, contemporary icons.

The Movement

The timepiece includes a unique watchmaking function that was born in the 18th century – the ability to display the exact date in addition to time. This is made more complicated when one considers the variable lengths of each month, as well as the need to include a leap-year cycle.

The Quantième Perpétuel 7327 has a four-year mechanical memory that recognises 1,561 days. This mechanism is based on a gearing system from the hour’s wheel, as well as the large central lever that drives the daily movement. An impressive 294 compontents are included to bring this watch to life.

In addition to this mechanical memory, the watch boasts a gold oscillating weight that is off centered to provide space for the movement’s other main components. One of Breguet’s biggest priorities with this watch is its wearability, and thus the team set out to craft a watch that was as thin and light as possible. To turn vision into reality, the watchmakers opted for the Calibre 502 (which draws inspiration from the ultra-thin F. Piguet calibre 71) with an additional calendar mechanism that measures at just 4.5mm thick.

The watch houses a rhodium plated self-winding movement that beats at a frequency of 3 Hertz and has a 45-hour power total reserve. It is also equipped with a silicon balance-spring and an inverted straight-line escapement with silicon horns. The inclusion of silicon is advantageous in many ways. In addition to being resistant to corrosion, it is also insensitive to magnetic fields, thus improving the watch’s overall precision.

The Classique Collection

Breguet’s Classique collection can be characterised by its contemporary timepieces that faithfully illustrate the design codes of watches that marked the origin of the brand. From transitioning from baroque to neoclassical styles in watchmaking, to embracing the avant-garde to make telling the time an easier feat, Breguet has remained one of the industry’s most celebrated names as a result of the brand’s commitment to innovation.

The Quantième Perpétuel 7327 is the perfect example of this commitment as it draws upon some of Abraham-Louis Breguet’s most revolutionary timepieces and reimagines it for the contemporary wearer in an exciting way.

For more information about the Breguet Quantième Perpétuel 7327, click here.