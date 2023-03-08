Prestige x Grand Seiko: Benja Arthachinta, Katunyu Khanitbuncha, and Chalit Soontornpalin

In an exclusive video series with Grand Seiko, we explore how the renowned brand builds watches that are recognised globally as ‘luxe ahead of time.’

In this second episode, three established businessmen – Benja Arthachinta, Managing Director of Retail Leasing Co., Ltd; Katunyu Khanitbuncha, Managing Director of iFuture Co., Ltd; and Chalit Soontornpalin, Managing Director & Founder of Opportunity One Placement Co., Ltd, discuss their impetus for collecting timepieces from Grand Seiko’s celebrated Birch series.

Benja begins the discussion with insights about his Grand Seiko White Birch timepiece ref. SLGH005, which is inspired by the white birch forests that surround the brand’s studio in Shizukuishi, where all Grand Seiko’s mechanical watches are crafted.

Some of the most distinct features of the watch include grooved, prominent markers that ensure legibility when combined with the Zaratsu polished, distortion-free mirror finish.

Moreover, the textural nature of the white dial plays with light and shadow as a tribute to the experience one would have walking through the birch forests, while the bridge has a gentle curved outline inspired by Mt. Iwate and the Shizukuishi River, two landmarks that also frame the studio.

Inside, the watch’s high-beat heart is the revolutionary Caliber 9SA5, an efficient movement that offers a power reserve of 80 hours because of its enhanced energy efficiency that has been perfected by the Grand Seiko team over the years.

It is also slimmer than any of the brand’s other movements, allowing the case to sit more firmly on the wrist. In the video, Benja describes how all these components are a clear indicator to him as a watch collector that the brand is committed to crafting only the most high-quality timepieces.

Katunyu expresses similar sentiments about his Grand Seiko Night Birch timepiece ref. SLGH017 that shares the same ‘Evolution 9’ design as the White Birch model but differs as it aims to capture the atmosphere of the white birch forests of the Hiraniwa Plateau at night.

The watch boasts a black textured dial with distinct grooves that emulate the bodies of trees. Inside its case, the watch also boasts the highly efficient Caliber 9SA5 that includes Grand Seiko’s unique Dual Impulse Escapement and twin barrels that generate high power.

In a similar vein, Chalit’s favourite of the Birch series – the Grand Seiko Green Birch ref SLGH011 – captures the dynamism of Shizukuishi’s many birch tree forests in the summertime. It boasts a similar textured dial to the White Birch and Night Birch but in a deep green colour, as well as the aforementioned Caliber 9SA5.

What makes this watch distinct is the fact that it is only available online, adding yet another layer of exclusivity to an already special timepiece.

For more information about the White Birch, follow this link. If you’re interested in the Night Birch, click here. Finally, if the Green Birch intrigues you, read more about it here.

Video filmed at Le Khwam Luck Cafe Bar & Restaurant.