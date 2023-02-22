The Debut of Bell & Ross’ BR 05 Skeleton Golden

The BR 05 collection surprises fans with a skeleton dial and a fresh golden finish.

A Brief History of the BR 05 Collection

In 1992, Bell & Ross was established by Bruno Belamich and Carlos A.Rosillo. What began as a university project between two best friends turned into a visionary brand that has become recognised for crafting visually striking and high functioning timepieces. Its early collections took inspiration from military and aviation aesthetics, with BR 01 officially launching the “circle within a square” dial that has become a Bell & Ross signature.

In 2019, when BR 05 Skeleton was launched, it propelled the brand into the urban and luxury sports market. Maintaining its circle within a square blueprint, the BR 05 stands out with its skeleton designs which allow a peek into the inner workings of each watch. Since its successful arrival, the BR 05 has become one of the brand’s staple, prompting limited editions in blue, black, full gold, and green.

The Bell & Ross BR 05 Skeleton Golden

Now, the BR 05 is back with a different look, boasting a gold circular dial juxtaposed by a 40mm steel, square-shaped case.

A fine example of craftsmanship meeting design, the entire timepiece does not exceed 5.45mm in thickness despite housing the detailed, self-winding SwissMade calibre BR-CAL.322. speaking about this movement, Bruno Belamich, co-founder and Creative Director of Bell&Ross said: “We started from a good movement to create a beautiful movement.”

The front of the watch is held together at the four corners with polished steel slotted screws, providing the watch a water resistance of up to 100 metres.

Meanwhile, transparent effect of the skeleton is achieved through an anti-reflective sapphire crystal. This chosen clear crystal material allows the mechanisms to be showcased from behind as well, with specific focus on the 360° oscillating weight.

The functions of the BR 05 Skeleton Golden covers telling the hours, minutes, and seconds. Its readability is heightened with the house’s famous large numerals and emblematic baton-shaped indexes.

The watch’s hands are also baton shaped and coated with Grade X1 White 10 Super- LumiNova®, a substance that glows in green. Here, the contemporary skeleton design works harmoniously with geometric accents and Baroque style of decoration.

Another special touch to the Bell & Ross BR 05 is the integrated stainless-steel bracelet, which links the centre of the bracelet to the case itself. The straps are available in brown rubber or satin-finished polished steel and comes with a folding buckle.

The edgy yet sophisticated look of the BR 05 golden edition makes it a perfect transitional timepiece that will take you from the AM to the PM.

The model is available from the beginning of March 2023 and will be limited to 500 pieces.

For more information about the BR 05 Skeleton Golden, click here