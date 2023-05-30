Watches And Wonders 2023: Ulysse Nardin Elevates Its Distinctive House Codes With the New Freak ONE

More than two decades since the Freak watch was first released by Ulysse Nardin, the new Freak ONE is set to continue a legacy of unconventional – if not unorthodox – watchmaking, and ahead of its time.

To be precise, it’s been 22 years since Ulysse Nardin’s Freak watch saw the light of day and caused quite a stir in the world of watchmaking. Today, as it was back then, the Freak is still a challenging concept. It’s also one of the most advanced examples of contemporary watchmaking.

The original was a milestone watch brimming with cutting-edge tech and avant-garde design, and changed perceptions of what a mechanical watch should look like – and how it should work. And now, after a series of memorable executions over the years that have built the Freak’s unique profile, Ulysse Nardin is introducing the Freak ONE, a watch that returns the watchmaker’s icon to its roots.

The Freak ONE is a new watch inspired by the first Freak, featuring its three signature characteristics: no dial, no hands and no crown. It’s regulated by a silicon hairspring introduced in 2008 and an escapement treated with DIAMonSIL, a trailblazing synthetic diamond and silicon plasma surfacing treatment (first applied to the Freak in 2007) that makes the movement abrasion and shock-resistant.

The Freak ONE also synthesizes the visual dynamics of previous generations of the Freak, from the notched bezel of the original 2001 Freak, to the open gear train of the Freak Cruiser of 2013, to the legibility codes of the 2018 Freak Vision. The black DLC-coated titanium and rose gold detailing echoes recent Freak iterations, such as last year’s Freak S.

The Freak has always been ahead of its time, appealing to explorer collectors with a taste for the avant-garde. With the Freak ONE, Ulysse Nardin flagship watch and the company’s centre of gravity, defines its new independence.

In explaining the unique role the Freak has played in watchmaking history, Jean-Christophe Sabatier, Ulysse Nardin’s Chief Product Officer, says: “You cannot overstate the impact of the Freak on Swiss watchmaking. The application of silicon in the escapement was a revolution. And its design was so disruptive: no dial, no hands, no crown. It was the industry’s first hyperwatch. You can’t counterfeit the Freak – it’s just too difficult. The Freak embodies our mindset, and the Freak ONE is a fresh expression of who we are. It’s a highly technical watch, but it also has intense emotional value. When you set the time with the bezel, you experience something vital. This is what makes the Freak so special and why true collectors love it.”

While the Freak ONE is loaded with advanced technology, it’s easy to use, durable and designed to be worn everyday.

1 BEZEL AND LOCKER

The Freak’s unconventional time-setting system is operated via the bezel. It is activated when the locker at 6 o’clock is lifted, releasing the setting system. Turning the bezel rotates the entire movement, which doubles as the watch’s hands. Pushing the locker back down fixes the bezel in place so the time-setting system cannot be disturbed.

2 BARREL COVER

The black sunray-engraved barrel cover sits underneath the movement and doubles as the rotating hour disc. It makes a full rotation once every 12 hours, indicating the hour via a V-shaped pointer that is filled with Super-LumiNova® to aid low-light legibility.

3 MINUTE BRIDGE

The Freak’s distinctive minute bridge hovers under the sapphire crystal and carries the entire gear train, an oversized silicon oscillator and an orbital 60-minute flying carrousel tourbillon. The escapement is treated with Ulysse Nardin’s patented DIAMonSIL coating.



4 GRINDER® WINDING SYSTEM

The Freak ONE’s automatic movement has a 72-hour power reserve. Its patented Grinder® winding system has been designed to capture energy with even the smallest of wrist movements. Its rotor is connected to a frame carrying four blades, which gives the system twice the angular stroke, a bit like a bicycle fitted with four pedals instead of two. This makes it twice as efficient as typical winding systems.

5 INTEGRATED RUBBER STRAP

The Freak ONE also picks up on Ulysse Nardin’s drive towards a more sustainable future. Its rubber strap is made of 30 percent recycled production waste by Ulysse Nardin’s Swiss partner, BIWI. This new flexible and water-resistant strap further enhances the Freak ONE’s ergonomics and wearability.

