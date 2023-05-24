Breitling Celebrates Time and Speed During its Latest Collection Launch

The watch brand hosted a glamorous 1960s themed event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to unveil its new Top Time Classic Cars Collection that consists of four watches inspired by great American sports cars, each complete with a new ‘engine,’ the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01.

The 1960s was an era synonymous with living life at full speed. So much so, that third-generation Breitling founder, Willy Breitling, set out to capture the fun and freedom of the time in a distinct chronograph design that he dubbed the ‘Top Time.’

This year, Breitling has revisited these unique design codes in four of its new timepieces that make up the 2023 Top Time Classic Cars collection. The watchmaker has partnered with Ford to introduce a new Thunderbird model, alongside updated versions of the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Corvette, and Shelby Cobra chronographs.

The event saw a ‘denim chic’ dress code and took place at the Brick Studio in Sunway Damansara. Guests were whisked away to another era the moment they arrived due to thoughtful details like a vintage Ford Thunderbird parked at the venue’s entrance, as well as retro style décor that emulated the interiors of 1960s diners and arcades.

Once inside, guests were encouraged to participate in the ‘Breitling Carnival,’ a room full of classic games guaranteed to trigger some nostalgia including ‘Knock Down Cans,’ ‘Pop-a-Shot,’ pinball, and car racing. Upon completing a game, guests received tokens that could be used to avail prizes from a dedicated Breitling vending machine to take home as mementos of the evening.

Beyond the carnival room was the main hall, which was framed by retro bar counters serving up comfort food staples like burgers and hot dogs, as well as plenty of alcoholic and non-alcoholic refreshments. There was also a dedicated dessert counter for fun-sized sweet treats and popcorn to nibble on during the course of the evening. Throughout the event, the DJ spun a mix of hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s, alongside current chart-topping songs.

To formally kick things off, emcee Gabriella Robinson extended a warm welcome to all guests, including ‘Friends of Breitling,’ Cindy Sirinya Bishop and her husband Byron Bishop, Jazeman Jaafar, and Bella Kuan. After the welcome remarks, Alvin Soon, President of Breitling Asia, shared a few words about the launch before guests were treated to a surprise unveiling of the timeless cars behind the Top Time Collection – the Shelby Cobra, Chevrolet Corvette, and Ford Mustang.

This was followed by an energetic, rock ‘n’ roll-inspired routine from dancers on roller skates, who then guided guests to the dancefloor. After this, it didn’t take long for the venue to fully transform into the ‘Breitling Club,’ where guests enjoyed fabulous tunes and danced the night away.

The launch truly embodied the fun and free spirit of the Top Time chronographs. From its very first iteration, the watch became equally sought after by men and women due to its bold, graphic design and was even featured in several magazines and movies, including the 1965 James Bond film, Thunderball.

This legacy continues today as Breitling has continued to partner with leading brands such as Deus Ex Machina, Triumph Motorcycles, Ford, Chevrolet, and Shelby to come up with new and exciting variations of the Top Time.

Each timepiece features the colours and emblems of their 1950s and 1960s sports car counterparts, and design elements included in each watch encompass a 41mm stainless steel case, perforated leather strap, speed-measuring tachymeter scale, and contrasting subdials that are evocative of vintage dashboard gauges.

Each watch also comes with a a 70-hour power reserve and a brag-worthy new engine under its hood: the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01. First released in 2009, the Caliber 01 has become one of the most celebrated chronograph movements in the industry as a result of its precision, reliability, and functionality.

