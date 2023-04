Paul Newman’s Two Iconic Rolex Daytona Will Go to Auction in June 2023

A pair of Rolex Daytona that bears emotional value for the famous actor and car racer, Paul Newman, will go to Sotheby’s auction along with his other personal items. Each timepiece is expected to raise up to $1 million.

Sotheby’s said last month that more than 300 items owned by the movie star and car racer Newman and his wife of 50 years Joanne Woodward would go under the hammer on June 9 in New York.

The auction house recently unveiled the two Rolex Daytonas, classic and coveted watches that celebrate the model’s 60th anniversary this year, and which Sotheby’s said Paul Newman — who starred in the 1961 Oscar-nominated film The Hustler and its 1986 sequel The Color of Money — wore during his celebrated racing career.

What’s special about Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytonas that are going to auction

The ‘Zenith’ Daytona Rolex was presented to Newman in 1995 to mark his victory in Florida’s 24 hours of Daytona Race in the GTS-2 category. He was 70 years old at the time and became the endurance contest’s oldest winner.

The other, in white gold, was a gift from Woodward which bears the inscription: “DRIVE VERY SLOWLY,” followed by “JOANNE.”

Sotheby’s said the watches are “imbued with sentimental and historical value imparting from pinnacle moments in Newman’s celebrated racing career.”

Each watch is valued at $500,000 to $1,000,000, but the final price will be determined by the highest bidder in June.

Another Rolex that belonged to Newman, who died in 2008, was sold by New York auction house Phillips for a staggering $17.8 million in 2017, a world record for a wrist watch.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

(Main and featured image: Sotheby’s)