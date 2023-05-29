TUDOR’s 2023 Novelties Channel the Brand’s #BornToDare Spirit

TUDOR gave watch enthusiasts the opportunity to browse through the brand’s newest timepieces during a recent event at Park Nai Lert Glasshouse. The event space was transformed into the ‘TUDOR Universe,’ a setup that was designed to mimic the façade of the exciting new TUDOR Manufacture in Le Locle, Switzerland.

On May 17, a group of 150 guests gathered at Park Nai Lert Glasshouse for the chance to browse through TUDOR’s new timepieces that were first unveiled at Watches & Wonders in Geneva, Switzerland, earlier this year. Upon arriving, attendees were greeted by the brand’s distinct #BornToDare slogan, which acted as an official welcome into a specially curated ‘TUDOR Universe.’

The event space was a nod to the new TUDOR Manufacture that recently opened its doors in Le Locle, Switzerland. The Manufacture represents the dawn of a new era for the brand, as the facility aims to put humans at the centre of the watchmaking process while also leverage exciting new technology in line with the brand’s aim of crafting luxury watches for accessible prices.

Just beyond the #BornToDare sign was a counter serving up canapes and themed cocktails and mocktails, including a signature refreshment crafted using a unique black wine. To the left of the bar were displays framed by visuals of high-profile ambassadors, including members of the renowned New Zealand national rugby team, more commonly known as the All Blacks, and English footballer, David Beckham.

Towards the centre of the room was a stage that provided the setting for members of the TUDOR team to express their gratitude to everyone for attending the unveiling, while simultaneously divulging details about the research, design, and execution of each new timepiece, and how they fit into the greater narrative of the brand, specifically how they centre around the #BornToDare motto.

Since TUDOR’s establishment by Hans Wilsdorf in 1946, the brand has focused on creating watches that are robust, durable, reliable, and precise. As a result, throughout the brand’s rich history, TUDOR watches have been chosen by many individuals who have embarked on bold adventures, whether that be on land, in the air, underwater, or on ice.

At the event, one example that was revisited on several occasions was the brand’s decision to partner with professional cyclist, Fabian Cancellara, who leads the TUDOR Pro Cycling Team. A winner of multiple Olympic and World Championships, Fabian is an athlete who undoubtedly embodies TUDOR’s #BornToDare spirit.

To pay tribute to this exciting partnership, the event featured a virtual cycling experience where guests were invited to try navigating the ‘TUDOR Time Trial Challenge Crans Montana,’ complete with realistic scenery and varied terrain.

The event featured several displays that showcased the new watches, which allowed guests to get up close and personal with the timepieces. The launch included a new addition to the Black Bay line – the Black Bay 54 – which is an exciting reinvention of TUDOR’s first-ever dive watch launched in 1954. Another addition to the Black Bay line is a new Black Bay with a burgundy bezel, as well as new iterations of the Black Bay 31/36/39/41 in steel with a fixed bezel.

TUDOR has also introduced a new opaline dial to the Black Bay GMT line to match the existing burgundy and blue bezel. The brand has also unveiled two exciting dial variants for the TUDOR Royal: chocolate brown and salmon.

For more information about TUDOR’s newest releases, click here.

Featured image: TUDOR’s new Black Bay with a burgundy bezel.