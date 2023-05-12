Watches And Wonders 2023: Cartier Presents Exciting Reinventions of its Most Celebrated Design Codes

At Cartier, a singular vision of endless transformation and reinvention – a continuous movement that marks a perpetually evolving future – combined with infinite creativity have become hallmarks of watchmaking, and this year is no different.

At the heart of Cartier’s 2023 novelties lies an unwavering conviction to stay true to classic design codes, while continuously reinventing; one foot firmly planted in the past, the other taking a giant leap into the future. The result is creations that are at once highly recognisable, exciting, and current – yet steeped in tradition.

There is the Tank, the original idea that Louis Cartier predicted would be successful, represented this year by a new Tank Normale – in reference to the very first one, created in 1917 – and the elegant Tank Américaine. New interpretations of the Pasha, Baignoire, Panthère and Santos de Cartier watches have also been added to the stable, as well as a new iteration of the Clash [Un]limited watch – a true creative fusion that takes the aesthetic heritage of the Clash collection and evolves it even further.

Tank Américaine

Launched in 1989, the Tank Américaine (pictured above) drew its inspiration from the Tank Cintrée watch, from which it borrowed its curved case. At the same time, it introduced the first adjustable strap adapted to the famous folding buckle, for which Cartier filed a patent in 1910.

This year, the maison’s design studio is reinforcing the original design and its curved shape by carving a finer, more acrobatic line. The purity of its form is further reinforced by the style of the dial and the flawless integration of the brancards into the extension of the strap.

Equipped with the new 1899 MC movement for slimmer cases, the Tank Américaine comes in all-gold and steel with a leather strap, rose gold and diamonds with a leather strap, or diamond-pavéd white gold and rose gold with a metal bracelet. Designed especially for the Tank Américaine, its links feature polished facets that catch and radiate light.

Tank Normale

Each year, a rare watch joins Cartier Privé, the collectors’ collection that celebrates and explores the maison’s mythical models through limited edition and numbered watches. The new Tank Normale is the seventh opus of this exclusive timepiece collection.

This hour/minute version, which borrows the proportions and bevelled sapphire crystal of the original, is available in yellow gold on a brown alligator strap, and in platinum on a black alligator strap. In addition, the model also comes in a yellow gold bracelet or a platinum bracelet, with satin and polished finishes – evoking a very ‘70s spirit.

Cartier has added a skeleton movement to this emblematic model, accompanied by a 24-hour complication marked by a sun and crescent moon that is also skeletonised. While the minute hand turns around the dial in one hour, the hour hand goes round in 24 hours instead of 12 hours.

Santos-Dumont

Elevating the slim, understated shape of the iconic Santos-Dumont watch, a new iteration introduces a new, specially developed 9629 MC automatic skeleton calibre. With a gold or steel case, visible screws, a beaded crown and blue cabochon, the latest version of the watch watch –reinterpreted in 2019 – features a skeleton movement, with each and every structural detail paying tribute to the aviator.

Made in rose gold and steel, the Santos-Dumont skeleton watch takes sophistication a step further with its limited edition in yellow gold and navy lacquer; all the details, the bezel and case are lacquered, including the skeleton bridges onto which the lacquer is applied delicately by hand.

The New Baignoire Watch

Since its creation in 1912, the Baignoire watch has seen multiple incarnations – this year, a change of scale, a change of function, a watch that is also a piece of jewellery. In a new alignment of proportions, the dial and its signature Roman numerals are crowned with a richer gold ribbon. The oval shape of the dial, the watch’s hallmark, has been transposed onto the bezel to be slipped as close to the wrist as possible.

Available in rose gold, yellow gold or fully pavéd, the new Baignoire celebrates the bright, sunlit gold of the very first watch. Delicate in its dimensions, it also makes its mark with character on a black varnished leather strap.

The Clash [Un]Limited

Characterised by an elegant mechanism that stands out for its beauty, Clash [Un]limited is a jewellery watch that combines finesse with power. With beads, picot studs, clou carrés and mobility, the design codes of this new creation flow, intertwine, forge their way and manifest themselves in a type of geometry that’s constant and true to the maison’s style.

With variations on the same theme in limited- edition releases, the Clash [Un]limited watch is available in diamond- pavéd yellow gold, rose gold and white gold. It also unites exceptional pieces with stones that enhance the design in black and white with onyx, black spinels, obsidian and diamonds, or in different colours with coral, black spinels, chrysoprase, tsavorites and diamonds.

La Panthère De Cartier

Cartier’s iconic panther makes a fiercely bold appearance in this jewellery watch, closing its jaws on a black lacquer dial, the colour of which mirrors its famous spots. An exciting addition to the repertoire of precious La Panthère collections, it’s a masterpiece that owes its elegance to the maison’s jewellery-making safoir-faire, hand finishing, lacquered and polished spots, and setting.

Its rigorous design is in keeping with the bracelet developed by Cartier’s creation studios and the watch manufacture. Equipped with an ingenious system and no visible hinges, the watch hugs the wearer, as close to the wrist as possible – magnetic and seamless. Available in yellow gold or rose gold speckled with black lacquer and with tsavorite eyes, or in diamond-pavéd white gold with emerald eyes, it captivates and captures the gaze.