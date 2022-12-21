A Look Inside the Famed Le Khwam Luck Café Bar & Restaurant

Opened in the spring of 2020, Le Khwam Luck Café Bar & Restaurant is a centrally located, beautifully designed dining spot that offers fabulous food in a fun, family-friendly environment.

Many people dream of opening their very own restaurant, and creating a place where friends and family, as well as neighbours and newcomers, can enjoy fabulous food in a welcoming atmosphere. For the successful businesswoman behind Le Khwam Luck Café Bar & Restaurant – who wishes to remain somewhat anonymous – that dream became a wonderful reality a little over two years ago.

Centrally located in Bangkok’s bustling Ekkamai area, Le Khwam Luck – which in Thai means “the love of luck” – specialises in premium homemade cuisine, serving up top-quality dishes that range in style from classic Italian favourites, to delicious dishes from Thailand, to fresh baked pastries served alongside expertly prepared coffees and other beverages.

In addition to the tasty menu selections, there’s no denying that one of the most memorable things about Le Khwam Luck Café Bar & Restaurant is the unique, and at times whimsical décor. Resembling in some ways a colourful city park, complete with a small children’s playground, it’s been designed to appeal to young and old alike. Surrounded by gardens, trees, and an abundance of greenery, the ambience here is both peaceful and serene, with lots of shade available throughout.

Another remarkable visual feature is the main building itself; a high-pitched, gable-roofed, black and white structure. This attractive building, adorned top to bottom with tasteful decorations, helps divide Le Khwam Luck into its four different zones. The indoor zone, with its elegant black and white furniture and yellow flower touches, is definitely an Instagram-worthy place to dine. Meanwhile, at the entrance, visitors are always enchanted by the amazing collection of decorative wall plates on display. Created by Italian designer Piero Fornasetti, they feature the visage of Fornasetti’s muse, Lina Cavalieri, the famous Italian actress and opera singer who lived from 1874 to 1944.

Aside from the indoor space, guests can take advantage of the nearby ‘Garden Zone’, with its very own cascading, European-style fountain, as well as the infamous ‘Qeeboo Giraffe’, which immediately commands attention. Designed as a quirky lighting fixture, this eye-catching statement piece is a collaboration between artist/designerMarcantonio and Qeeboo. Here the dreamy giraffe holds a classic Marie-Therese type chandelier, which brightens the restaurant during the day and stands out at night with its charming twinkling lights.

Another dining zone is the ‘Glass House’, a popular hideaway space located within the garden. Perfect for business lunch meetings, birthday celebrations, mini workshops, family gatherings, or perhaps a reunion of friends, this intimate light-filled space offers full service and an extra level of privacy.

Finally, those who love to hang out and enjoy some lively conversation will want to make a visit to the ‘Monkey Bar’ zone, which was launched only just recently. Suitable for drinking and dining outdoors – especially on cool clear evenings – the bar menu here features an array of signature cocktails and other beverage, carefully conceived and crafted by the in-house team of expert mixologists.

Cosy and romantic for couples, while at the same time being family-friendly – for those with young children – and pet-friendly too, Le Khwam Luck Café Bar and Restaurant has something for everyone. From the tower of sweet and savoury bites served as part of the high-tea set, to mouth-watering bakery items, Italian classic comfort food and no shortage of Thai specialties, it’s an ideal place to chill – especially for residents in the Ekkamai and Thonglor areas. The restaurant is open daily from 8am till 10pm (last order at 9pm), with a spacious parking lot that can accommodate almost 100 vehicles.