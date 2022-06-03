Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Albricias, New York Steakhouse, and More

Apologies in advance to vegans, vegetarians, and strict pescetarians, but this week’s restaurant recommendations all centre – more or less ­– around venues that serve up top quality meats, prepared both in classic fashion, and in unique and innovative ways. From one of Bangkok’s finest steakhouses to a hip neighbourhood eatery championing “the glory of the grill”, these dining spots should more than satisfy any carnivore’s craving.

(Hero image: Arros Negre, a Spanish black rice specialty at Albricias restaurant)







New York Steakhouse proves that a great steak is a timeless treasure

A good steak never goes out of style, which is why the New York Steakhouse, at the JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok, has maintained such a loyal following for so many years. And while beef is king here, there are a few other items peppering the menu, like the tableside prepared Caesar salad (THB 570), the Maine lobster (THB 3,200/800g) served either baked, grilled, steamed or thermidor, the Australian lamb cutlets (THB 1,740) with mint jelly, and the baby spring chicken Spatchcock (THB 840) with spicy chimichurri sauce. Of course, most diners gravitate to the red meat at some point, and the menu choices begin – not surprisingly – with USA prime beef cuts such as Tenderloin, NY Strip and Rib Eye (weighing from 6 to 18 oz). Other beef options available include 45-day aged Australian Wagyu beef (grain or grass-fed), a roasted Australian Wagyu prime rib carvery, and a selection of top-shelf Japanese beef. Desserts also stick to the tried-and-true classics, although the Baked Alaska Flambé (THB 390) adds a local touch with coconut and mango ice cream alongside the meringue, coconut sable, and wonderfully flammable Grand Marnier.

For more information and reservations, visit New York Steakhouse.







Spanish restaurant Albricias receives the prestigious Restaurantes de España award

For authentic Spanish food in Bangkok, make the trek to Albricias, a casual fine dining spot tucked away on Level Four of the Chatrium Residence Sathorn Bangkok (Naradiwas Soi 24). Manning the kitchen is Executive Spanish Chef Joan Tana Dot, who has some 3-Michelin starred restaurants on his resume, and who some may remember from his time in Bangkok at Uno Mas. At Albricias he’s been steadily making a name for himself, and on June 1st the restaurant became the first recipient in Thailand of the prestigious Restaurantes de España award, with the plaque being presented to Chef Joan by HE Felipe de la Morena Casado, the Spanish Ambassador to Thailand. To see – and taste – what all the fuss is about, drop in at lunch or dinner and sample menu highlights such as: Joselito’s Universe (THB 990), a selection of ultra-premium Iberico cold cuts; Iberico Tsukune (THB 620), Japanese-style charcoal-grilled and tare-glazed meatballs; Agnei Iberico (THB 1,120), Pyrnees charcoal-grilled rack of lamb; and Arros Negre (THB 1,550), a black rice dish especially popular in North-Eastern Catalonian region of Spain. And for dessert, Churros Con Chocolate (THB 420) of course.

For more information and reservations, visit Albricias.







Meat Chop unveils their new menu, created in partnership with Chef Chet Adkins

The Meatchop Butcher & Spirits restaurant, located on the ground floor of the Woof Pack Building (Sala Daeng Soi 1), recently held a relaunch party to celebrate their new partnership with Chef Chet Adkins, whom many will know from his other restaurants – Jua and Little Market. The new menu, featuring Chet as consultant, puts a lot of focus on “championing the grill”, with grilled (and non-grilled) highlights that include: Red snapper ceviche (THB 280) with avocado, onions, jinda chilli, and cilantro in a leche de tigre sauce; Prawn aguachlli (THB 280) with jalapeño, cilantro, chi fah chilli, lime juice, and garlic purée; Grilled double bone pork chop (THB 750/500g) with orange, lime, oregano and one choice of side and sauce; Australian grilled lamb rack (THB 1,150/350-400g) with herb chevre cheese sauce and choice of one side; and MBS 4-5, 200-days aged Australian Angus T-Bone (THB 330 per 100g) served with choice of one side and three sauces. For dessert, the chef’s classic Bananas Foster (THB 280) is the perfect choice, and make sure as well to sample Soul Wine’s expertly curated selection of reds and whites, which includes some excellent natural and organic labels.

For more information and reservations, visit The Meatchop Butcher & Spirits.