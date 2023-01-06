Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Elements, IGNIV, and More

Now that December has morphed into January, and all the Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations have subsided, it’s time to look forward to what 2023 has to offer. Not surprisingly, when it comes to restaurants in Bangkok there are plenty of new tasting menus to try, as well as plenty of special seasonal dishes based around those delectable black winter truffles we all love.

Highlights from Chef Gerard Villaret Horcajo’s latest dining experience at Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu

Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu, introduces their ‘Winter Guestronomic Dining Journey’

Start 2023 off right with the delicious new ‘Winter Guestronomic Dining Journey’ on offer at Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu restaurant, located on the 25th floor of The Okura Prestige Bangkok hotel. As always, Chef Gerard Villaret Horcajo’s latest dining experience at this renowned Michelin-starred restaurant centres on French cuisine laced with delicate Japanese influences, with dishes that are sophisticated in composition and further enhanced using a duo sauce technique. Highlights include: Ikejime Hamachi with kombu, oyster regal and sorrel; Langoustine tail with ikura, spinach and velouté; mouthwatering Brittany lemon sole with Japanese hakurei turnip and mussel; and a choice of delicate desserts to finish – the signature binchotan with Japanese whiskey, citrus and caramelised white chocolate, or ‘Provence almonds’ with premium 70 percent French L’Opera dark chocolate, cranberry, and praline. Available from January 4 onwards, the ‘Winter Guestronomic Set Journey’ is available as a ‘Mizu’ 8-course experience (THB 5,900++), a ‘Chikyu’ 6-course experience (THB 4,800++); and as a ‘Ku-Ki’ 4-course experience (THB 4,100++).

Chef David Hartwig revisits the European winters of his childhood in the new ‘Winter Menu’ at IGNIV Bangkok

Don’t miss the divinely delicious 4-course ‘Winter Menu’ at IGNIV Bangkok

From now until February, the St. Regis Bangkok hotel invites guests to indulge in the new ‘Winter Menu’ (THB 4,500++) at the one-Michelin-starred IGNIV Bangkok restaurant. This latest 4-course fine dining sharing menu, created by talented Head Chef David Hartwig, revisits memories of the European winters of his childhood, while at the same time using fresh produce currently in season in Thailand. A definite highlight is the ‘Domino Stones’ – a festive classic in the West – here presented with Foie Gras and Sea Buckthorn in an indulgent pairing of flavours. Other typical comfort ingredients associated with European winter include gingerbread, goat cheese and pumpernickel, as well as onion tartlette featuring prized black winter truffle. Combining the inspirations of two very different wintertime destinations are the mains: broccoli, almond and chimichurri with raclette-style potato, gruyere, mustard, and truffle; and deer (sourced from northern Italy) with smoked beetroot and yogurt. For desserts, Swiss inspired flavours and techniques take the centerstage in creations such as Thai rhubarb with vanilla, strawberry and red pepper, and a soufflé made with Chanthaburi chocolate.

Akira Back’s inventive and indulgent à la carte dishes showcase winter truffles

The ‘Wonder of Winter Truffles’ menu is available for a limited time at Akira Back

You’ve got until the end of this month to sample the ‘Wonder of Winter Truffles’ menu at Akira Back, the innovative and inspiring Asian restaurant located on the top floor of Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park hotel. Celebrate the arrival of 2023 with a choice of inventive and indulgent à la carte dishes that showcase this highly-prized ingredient – sourced and imported directly from the shady woodlands of southern Europe. Choose one of all of the four special dishes, starting with Akira Back’s signature truffle tuna pizza (THB 740++) enlivened with fresh black winter truffle, umami aioli, and white truffle oil. For vegetarian diners, the truffle mushroom pizza (THB 600++) is also being elevated with this seasonal specialty. Seafood lovers, meanwhile, can order the lip-smacking pan-seared halibut (THB 830++), accompanied with fresh black winter truffle and soy beurre blanc – an elegant “east meets west” creation. Finally, for a truly opulent epicurean experience, indulge in a prime cut of Japanese A5 Wagyu (THB 4,050++) served with fresh black winter truffle and tender green asparagus.

