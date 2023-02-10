Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Enoteca, Kisara, and More

Well, it’s here… Valentine’s Day… that annual event that you either desire or dread. For those who love it, there are literally hundreds of restaurants in the city catering to canoodling couples (see our Valentine’s Dining List). And while any of the three restaurants listed below would also make for a wonderful Valentine venue, they’re also pretty great for non-February-the-14th meals too.

The Conrad Bangkok’s elegant fine dining Japanese restaurant KiSara, located on Level 3 of the hotel, recently unveiled an inspired new menu series by Chef de Cuisine Naohisa Yamada, showcasing authentic Japanese cuisine that balances traditional taste and modern aesthetics. Chef Yamada has been supervised by Chef Ryan Dadufalza, the new Executive Chef, who currently oversees kitchen operation and shares the idea and concept to really move KiSara’s creative menu forward. Lunchtime features a new set menu and sizzling teppanyaki lunch (starting from THB 650 and THB 800 respectively), with premium meat and seafood items such as Japanese Wagyu beef A4 sirloin, New Zealand beef tenderloin, Japanese Wagyu beef A4, as well as salmon, scallops, oysters, and much more, The dinner hour, meanwhile, consists of Kaiseki set menus, including a vegetarian set and other menus, as well as à la carte items that cover everything from sashimi, sushi, and grilled dishes, to rice dishes, side plates and – of course – fiery teppanyaki hot off the grill! For beverages, diners can enjoy a range of sake, shochu, signature cocktails, and world-class wines, as well as a refreshing Japanese green tea selection.

Every year since the Thailand Michelin Guide was first published back in 2018, Enoteca restaurant – discreetly tucked away on Sukhumvit Soi 27 – has been recognised as one of Bangkok’s premier Italian eateries. If it’s been a while since you’ve visited, their new ‘Seven Sins’ tasting menu may be just the temptation you need. Indulge in Chef Stefano’s most luxurious creations with this recently launched, sinfully good, 7-course feast (THB 3,500++), created using only the finest grade, quality ingredients. Things begin with red mullet, ratatuille, zucchini, burrata and spicy salame sauce, followed by langoustine with squid lard, roasted tomatoes, and baby fennel. Other highlights include: Jerusalem artichoke done three ways with thistles and braised quail; Roccaverano goat cheese ravioli with onion consommé and black truffles; Tagliolini with morels mushrooms, black winter truffles, and Parmesan cheese foam; and marinated duck breast with celery root pureé. Finally, to finish, enjoy a honeyed ice cream with ginger crushed ice. And, as an accompaniment to your meal, definitely indulge in the curated wine pairing (THB 1,900++).

It’s a bit difficult to write about Small Dinner Club – the intimate and rather daring fine dining spot that opened on Charoenkrung Road in early 2022 – because the core concept revolves around not knowing what’s on the menu, and not revealing it to others once you find out. As chef-owner Sareen Rojanametin explains: “It’s not a gimmick. It’s about challenging preconceptions and opening up new perspectives on what is possible. And we do it in a way that’s very tasty and presentable. It’s all about the excitement of discovery.” That being said, all we can reveal is that the kitchen team at Small Dinner Club recently introduced a delicious new dinner tasting menu, featuring 12 exciting courses (THB 4,500++) that push Thai ingredients even more than the previous menu did; effectively blurring the line between savoury and sweet that much further. If you, and your special someone, are super foodies, with a definite sense of adventure, then this parade of palate-puzzling concoctions – incorporating both familiar and unfamiliar ingredients, all sourced from within Thailand – will definitely make for a memorable date.

