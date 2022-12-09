Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Madison Steakhouse, Keller, and More

Well, we’re fully two weeks into December, with Christmas and New Year’s fast approaching, and as we look forward to what 2023 will bring, it’s worth remembering that change is all around us and, for the most part, change is good. It’s certainly good for restaurants when it comes to introducing new tasting menus and, more often than not, a new chef can also rev things up in a good way (even if it’s sad to see familiar faces depart).

Chef Christian Caluwaert is ready to dazzle diners at Madison steakhouse

There’s a new meat master at Anantara Siam Bangkok’s Madison steakhouse

The club-like carnivore haven known as Madison, located within the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, recently launched a new menu that serves as a delicious introduction to the talents of the restaurant’s new Chef de Cuisine, Christian Caluwaert. Born in Thailand and raised in Belgium, Christian worked in some of the finest kitchens of Brussels, Paris, and St. Tropez, learning the ropes from industry heavyweights such as Chef Vincent Maillard and Chef Frederic Vardon. His list of signature steakhouse dishes includes his to-die-for 48-hour slow-cooked, black pepper-rubbed Wagyu brisket, his Black Angus tenderloin flambéed with cognac and served with mustard and mushrooms, and his Ibérico Joselito slow-cooked pork cheeks in red wine gravy served with seasonal root vegetables. Of course, he’s also got a few seafood tricks up his sleeve, and being from Belgium you know his mussels marinière with white wine, shallots, and parsley will be dynamite. And for dessert?… why not try key lime pie with Chantilly cream, or baked New York cheesecake.

Don't miss the ever-evolving 'Keller Journey' multi-course set menu

Try the new multi-course ‘Keller Journey’ tasting set menu at Keller

Whenever a new tasting menu is introduced at Keller restaurant, local foodies take note. This time around, Chef Mirco’s ever-evolving ‘Keller Journey’ multi-course set menu promises yet another globe-trotting gourmet adventure for visitors to this stylishly decorated spot on Suan Phlu Soi 2 (sequestered within the Baan Turtle building). Things begin for diners with a dish of Royal Oscietra caviar atop a seaweed financier, with beetroot and apple, and continue with such delights as: Kampachi (amberjack) with porcini jelly, fennel-lemon jam, and dill; and Pike mousse served warm with smoked pike roe, herbs, Dutch mussels, and veloutél. For the main course, guests have a difficult choice to make; either fish of the day with sauerkraut, potato, and sancho pepper, or Racan pigeon with red endive, celeriac, and juniper sauce, or a mouthwatering Wagyu tenderloin with butternut squash and bordelaise sauce. Things end as grandly as they begin with an incredible Williams pear dessert with houjicha ice cream, basil, and macadamia nuts. This dinner is priced at THB 4,500++, with a 4-glass wine pairing for THB 2,150++.

Chef Davide Calo brings a wealth of experience to his new role as head chef at Ms.Jigger

Ms.Jigger welcomes a brand-new chef for the brand-new year to come

Born and raised in the southern region of Italy, Chef Davide Calo brings a wealth of experience to his new role as head chef at Ms.Jigger, the ground floor Italian restaurant and bar – and social magnet meeting place – at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok hotel. His passion for the culinary arts started when he was young, a time that found him peeking over the kitchen counter as his grandmother prepped and prepared for the family meals. With Chef Davide now at the helm at Ms.Jigger, diners can expect nothing but quality and carefully sourced produce, as he was taught always to respect his ingredients. He has lived and cooked with this philosophy for the past two decades and his three new signature dishes at Ms.Jigger will showcase just what that means. To sample one of his mouthwatering creations, order one or more of the following: Toothfish with Jerusalem artichoke purée, fennel and snap peas; Foie gras-filled, hand-made ravioli with Parmesan foam and strawberry sauce; or Amberjack carpaccio with fennel seed, sundried tomato, black olive powder and balsamic caviar (all dishes are now available daily).

