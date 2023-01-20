Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Mott 32, Mei Jiang, and More

Chinese New Year takes over Bangkok this weekend, ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. And since there are so many Chinese focused restaurants here, it shouldn’t be hard to track down the perfect spot to dine. But if you haven’t made reservations yet, well…. you better “hop to it”! Of course, there’s always lots of other incredible cuisines to choose from in town if your favourite Chinese place is fully booked.

The lunar new year celebrations last all week at Mott 32 Bangkok

At Mott 32 Bangkok – located on the 2nd floor of The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon – the lunar new year celebrations last from January 22 to 29, so there’s not quite such a mad rush to get a table. During this extended time period the restaurant will be offering an exclusive à la carte menu for both lunch and dinner, created especially for the occasion, which is focused on dishes associated with prosperity and good fortune. Guests gathering for a delicious meal or family reunion will find auspicious (and delicious) dishes such as: E-Fu longevity noodles with hairy crab roe; bird’s nest with bamboo pith; steamed cod fillet with Hwa Tiao; fish curd in rice soup; and more. Incidentally, the night before all this begins – on January 21 – Mott 32 hosts its first ever ‘Not Your Standard Bingo’ night, taking place from 9:30pm onwards at the canopied open-air terrace. Priced at THB 888++ per person, it includes two signature cocktails or wine, and one entry into the lucky draw for a chance to win a 2-night stay in a Lagoon Overwater Villa at The Standard, Maldives, valued at THB 65,000).

For more information and reservations, visit Mott 32 restaurant.







Mei Jiang Cantonese restaurant reopens just in time for Chinese New Year

The Peninsula Bangkok has reopened its acclaimed gourmet Chinese restaurant, Mei Jiang, just in time for Chinese New Year. Guests are invited to feast on delectable Cantonese fare with a variety of new dishes, all carefully crafted with the finest ingredients by the dedicated culinary team. The new menu highlights include signature dishes such as Hong Kong-style suckling pig, braised fish maw soup with conpoy and drumstick mushrooms, tea-smoked chicken with crispy rice, and ‘Yin Yang’ fried rice (made with scallops, crab meat, and black truffle). New dim sum offerings, meanwhile, include king crab spring rolls, shu mai with black garlic, and pan-fried Wagyu beef buns. In addition, wellness and ecology-minded diners can also now indulge in an array of new plant-based dishes featuring naturally sourced and locally produced ingredients. Offered à la carte or as a special nine-course plant-based set menu (THB 4,688 net per person), these creations include a potato skin-based version of Peking duck, and a char siu-style preparation of wheat gluten that mimics barbecued pork. A line-up of herbal teas and other wellness-boosting beverages will also be offered as an accompaniment.

For more information and reservations, visit Mei Jiang restaurant.







Acqua Bangkok now serves lunch, as well as fabulous degustation dinners

The beautifully designed Bangkok iteration of Acqua – the award-winning, Phuket-based fine dining venue created by chef/owner Alessandro Frau – occupies a prime spot on Soi Somkid, right across from Nai Lert Park. Inside it offers seating for around 60, plus a very diverse wine list of over 500 labels. And although it’s only been operating since last summer, for many in-the-know foodies it ranks as one of the best restaurant openings of 2022, setting a new benchmark for Italian haute cuisine in the city. Starting this week, on January 24, the restaurant opens for lunch, from Tuesday to Sunday, with a full à la carte menu as well as a set lunch special (THB 1,500++) which offers choices of starters, mains, and desserts. It’s also worth noting that now there’s an amazing dinner degustation menu (THB 3,800++) available, with highlights that include: Squid tagliatelle served with cucamelon, mint, and Siberian caviar; Sardinian smoked eel served with pickled vegetable; Seasonal wild mushroom risotto with foie gras and snails; and Burrata stuffed tortelli pasta shells with Wagyu beef cheek ragout and a topping of fresh black truffle.

For more information and reservations, visit Acqua Bangkok.