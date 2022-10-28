Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Taan, Clara, and More

November is almost here, which means it’s almost December, which means it’s almost time for the end of the year holidays. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves too much, since even now – in this final “spooky” week of October – there’s lots of cool menus to check out in Bangkok’s always interesting restaurant scene.

The superb, Autumn-themed ‘Once Upon A Time in Italy – Chapter V’ menu at Clara

Clara unveils Chapter V of their ongoing ‘Once Upon A Time in Italy’ set menu series

The latest fine dining degustation menu at Clara is entitled ‘Once Upon A Time in Italy – Chapter V’, presenting yet another iteration of Chef Christian Martena’s culinary exploration of his homeland. “It’s all new because it’s the first time we’ve done an Autumn seasonal menu,” the chef explains. “We choose one seasonal produce item from each region featured, and we create our dish around it. The venison in this menu is really the most classic combination, with beetroot, foie gras, and cassis. There’s a bit of spice in the aioli served with the poached langoustine, and for the porcini, pecorino, and dashi dish you get that umami taste with the mushrooms. In this menu I chose mushrooms for this dish, and for the turbot with leek dish, because I couldn’t have just one mushroom dish.” Chef Christian’s latest menu is available as a ‘5 Regions’ set (THB 2,680++), or a ‘7 Regions’ set (THB 3,680++), and includes a few other notable highlights, especially the three-part opening appetisers presentation. An excellent, thoughtfully curated wine pairing option is also available, as either a 5-glass (THB 2,080++) or 6-glass-set (THB 2,480++).

For more information and reservations, visit Clara restaurant.





The new ‘Uncommon Menu’ at Taan challenges preconceived notions about Thai food

Taan’s new ‘Uncommon Menu’ is guaranteed to go beyond the everyday

Midway through October, Taan restaurant – located on the 25th floor of the Siam@Siam Design Hotel Bangkok – unveiled its most playful menu yet. Head Chef Monthep “Thep” Kamolsilp came up with the concept after asking himself, ‘How can I make Thai food that goes beyond the normal and everyday? How can I create a menu that smashes the narrow expectations people have about our cuisine?’. The answer comes in the form a 10-course tasting experience called the ‘Uncommon Menu’ (THB 3,190 ++), with highlights that include: Crispy scaled goby fish served with toasted coconut and shallot chips, wing bean salad and coconut dressing; Akha grilled chicken salad with chive, lotus stem and baked potato; Stir-fried giant trevally in spicy yellow curry with young coconut shoots and crispy shredded tofu; and ‘Beef Nakornsawan, which sees charred Wagyu tenderloin paired with jeaw bong, roasted sticky rice, toasted cumin curry and braised young turmeric. But perhaps most head-scratching (and mouth-watering) of all are the cold dishes, which include a Tom Kha Yen made with Pacific razor clam, young coconut, corn milk galangal ice cream and tomato, and Pad Thai served with tamarind sorbet.

For more information and reservations, visit Taan restaurant.





Highlights from teh current ‘Street Food / Street Hood’ set menu at Mother BKK

Try the innovative street food inspired multi-course tasting menu at Mother BKK

Known as much for their dramatic and often eye-popping interiors, as they are for their highly inventive, casual fine dining tasting menus – fully focused on local Thai ingredients – Mother BKK has been a buzz-worthy addition to Charoenkrung Road’s ever-growing and always vibrant restaurant scene since it debuted earlier this year. If you still have yet to pay a visit, their current ‘Street Food / Street Hood’ tasting set menu may be just the enticement needed. Offering a ‘3 bites + 9 courses’ experience for THB 2,890++ (THB 4,390++ with optional wine pairing), the dishes here take inspiration from Chefs Khun Apis and Koranat “Tle” Robkob’s various street food forays, both local and international. Menu highlights include: Chicken skin crisps paired with grilled fish chili paste; Ku Chai crepe with chive and crab, fingerroot jam and chive sauce; and a Vietnamese-inspired Phở noodle soup made with pulled chicken, shiso broth and an umami crumble. Then, for desserts, how does sesame gelato with young coconut and a black sesame chocolate mousse, and a longan granita served with glass jelly sound?

For more information and reservations, visit Mother Bkk.