Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Front Room, Kate’s Place, and More

Chinese New Year has ushered in the Year of the Tiger, which signifies a 12-month period of risk-taking and adventure. The tiger is associated with Yang (masculine, active) energy, and these mighty jungle cats prefer to do things their own way without being told what to do.

However, should you wish a small “suggestion” of what to do when it comes to dining, here’s this week’s trio of culinary considerations.

(Hero image: Kate’s Place Supper Club)





Waldorf Astoria Bangkok’s Front Room restaurant and The Loft bar and lounge

Drink and Dine “Date Nights” at the Waldorf Astoria

From now until March 31, the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok hotel’s two premier drink and dine destinations have teamed up for a date night special that’s priced at just THB 3,000 net per couple. The evening starts with a sundown drink on level 56 at The Loft, where bar manager Michele Montauti and his team have collaborated with street artist Piyasak Khiaosaard (aka Mauy) on an elaborate animal-inspired cocktail menu. Highlights include: ‘Fox’, a whiskey-based cocktail with peach nutty liqueur, tamarind syrup, lime juice, and aerated foam; and ‘Destroy The Zoo’, with tequila, Italian liqueur, and clarified aloe vera vodka milk punch. After drinks, things move to the ground floor Front Room restaurant where a three-course Thai dinner set awaits. Chef de Cuisine Sarocha “Bua” Rajatanawin’s artfully inspired dishes include: marinated prawns, chicken and pork served with coconut dipping sauce and pineapple relish; seared Hokkaido scallop with lotus stem, pomelo and homemade chili paste; salted beef cheek with coconut broth, shallot and chili; and an unforgettable coconut cheesecake. This package is available exclusively from Wednesday to Sunday, with pre-paid vouchers available for purchase until March 31 (via LINE: @WaldorfAstoriaBKK).

For more information and reservations, visit The Waldorf Astoria Bangkok.





Thai mud crabs now available at the Ministry of Crab’s Bangkok branch

Ministry of Crab Now Using Mud Crabs from Thailand

The Sri Lankan-based, world-class chef Dharshan Munidasa recently returned to the Bangkok branch of his wildly popular Ministry of Crab restaurant chain to both celebrate and introduce the wild mud crabs of Thailand to the restaurant’s menu. These delectable crustaceans are sourced from the mangroves of Samut Songkhram province, and are always transported fresh (never frozen) to the Sukhumvit Soi 31 location. These crabs will be available in sizes ranging from 500g to 900g, while MoC’s bigger sized crabs – ranging from 900g to the mammoth 2kg ‘Crabzilla’ – will still be sourced, as usual, from the mangroves of Sri Lanka. Like their Sri Lankan cousins, Thai mud crabs are known for their sweet and delicious meat, which is made even better when prepared with Ministry of Crab’s variety of signature sauces, such as Fiery Pepper and Garlic Chili. Apart from crabs, the restaurant’s other notable menu highlights include the spicy clay pot prawn curry (half-kilo), and the delicious coconut crème brûlée, a tropical island twist on a French classic that’s baked to perfection in a coconut shell.

For more information and reservations, visit Ministry of Crab.





Thai comfort food with a twist at Kate’s Place Supper Club

Kate’s Place Supper Club Launches with Delicious Set Menu

Newly opened on Sukhumvit Soi 36 is Kate’s Place Supper Club, an intimate and somewhat hidden dining space that takes over the shophouse formerly known as Boonlang Noodles. With the interior now beautifully remodelled, the building is officially welcoming guests with a cool main floor bar, and a 2nd floor dining room (with “secret” entrance) that features a large central table for 10, plus a few smaller tables. As for the cuisine, Chef Pikun “Kate” Wangsantia’s current multi-course set menu (THB 1,290 net) consists of starter, four shared courses and dessert, with an ever-changing menu that relies heavily on what’s seasonal and fresh at the local markets. Recent menu highlights have included snacks such as deep-fried ‘Golden Bag’ dumplings and a super delish laab squid, as well as starters like the yummy Khao Soi-inspired noodle dish with crab, a dish of chicken wings stuffed with sai eu sausage, and a dreamy creamy tom kha soup with cabbage and scallops. For the mains, look forward to steamed red grouper, Penang beef curry with strawberry, and stir-fried river prawns – best enjoyed with nam prik and fresh veggies.

For more information and reservations, visit Kate’s Place.