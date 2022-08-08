Dining With The Stars at the World Gourmet Festival 2022

The World Gourmet Festival returns to Bangkok next month, bringing together 9 award-winning master chefs for a weeklong celebration of outstanding food and wine at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, from September 6th to 11th

(Hero image BG: Courtesy of Peter Gast’s 1-Michelin-Star restaurant Graphite)

Photo montage courtesy of Peter Gast’s restaurant Graphite, in Amsterdam (1 Michelin star)

Gourmands and gastronomes are already marking their calendar in anticipation of the return of the World Gourmet Festival (WGF), Bangkok’s most prominent and longest-running international culinary event. Now in its 22nd edition, this year’s festivities run from September 6-11, at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, with 9 acclaimed chefs – hailing from all over the globe – scheduled to appear.

Chef Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam from Baan Tepa restaurant

Representing Thailand in the lineup are two Bangkok-based chefs – Sutakon Suwannachot of the Chocolatier Boutique Café, and Chef Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam from Baan Tepa restaurant – as well as two native sons from Italy currently working in Bangkok: Christian Martena from the ever elegant Clara restaurant, and Amerigo Sesti, who not only helms the French-focused kitchen at the one-Michelin-starred J’Aime by Jean-Michel Lorain, but also oversees things at his recently launched Antito restaurant (creatively showcasing the cuisine of his Italian homeland).

Chef Christian Martena from Clara restaurant

The Thailand-based talent will be joined by five internationally prominent chefs, representing the Netherlands, France, Italy, and the UK. This stellar lineup includes: Peter Gast from Graphite, in Amsterdam (1 Michelin star); Davide Caranchini from Materia, in Como (1 Michelin star); Nicolas Isnard from Auberge de la Charme, in Prenois (1 Michelin star); Sugio Yamaguchi from Botanique, in Paris; and Claire Clark from Pretty Sweet, in London.

Chef Amerigo Sesti from the one-Michelin-starred J’Aime by Jean-Michel Lorain

During the festival, seven of the 9 chefs will host between two and three lavish dinners in the hotel’s award-winning Biscotti, Madison, Spice Market, Guilty and/or Shintaro restaurants. Meanwhile, English master pâtissier Claire Clark – considered one of the world’s best pastry chefs – and Bangkok’s own Sutakon Suwannachot – of MasterChef Thailand and Top Chef Thailand Dessert fame – will be showcasing their refined confectionery in the Lobby Lounge throughout the week (daily from 2pm till 6pm).

Master Pâtissier Claire Clark from Pretty Sweet (London)

Things kick off on September 6 with a glittering gala dinner in the Anantara Siam’s ballroom, offering a taste of what’s to come during the rest of the week. This five-course feast (THB 8,500++, including wine pairings) includes exquisite starters from Sugio Yamaguchi and Peter Gast, mains from Nicolas Isnard and Davide Caranchini, dessert from Claire Clark, and petit fours courtesy of Anupong Nualchawee, the hotel’s own Executive Pastry Chef.

Chef Davide Caranchini from Materia, in Como (1 Michelin star)

At Biscotti, Chef Christian Martena will be serving up sumptuous Italian fare on the 7th and 8th, followed by two more nights of Italian delicacies – September 9-10 – courtesy of Chef Davide Caranchini, who was named ‘Best Italian Young Chef 2018’ by L’Espresso restaurant guide, and whose restaurant Materia made it into the ‘50 Best Discovery’ collection, as compiled by the World’s 50 Best team.

Chef Peter Gast from Graphite, in Amsterdam (1 Michelin star)

Meanwhile, Guilty, the Anantara Siam’s newest dining and entertainment venue, will play host to three incredible dinners on September 8, 9, and 10, in which Dutch chef Peter Gast invites diners to experience the exquisite flavours of Graphite, his award-winning restaurant in the Netherlands.

Chef Nicolas Isnard from Auberge de la Charme, in Prenois (1 Michelin star)

At Madison steakhouse, on the 7th and 8th, Chef Nicolas Isnard will host two dinners, allowing local foodies to discover why, at just 27, he received the ‘Young Talent’ award by the Gault Millau guide. Then, on the 9th and 10th, Madison’s kitchen will be taken over by Chef Amerigo Sesti, who earned his stripes at Jean-Michel Lorain’s celebrated Côte Saint Jacques before relocating to Bangkok eight years ago.

Sugio Yamaguchi from Botanique, in Paris

At Shintaro, fans of French cuisine will not want to miss an appearance by Chef Sugio Yamaguchi, who promises to recreate the spirit and flavours of France’s Lyon region on the 8th, 9th and 10th. And finally, at Spice Market, Chef Chudaree “Tam” Debhakam, the youngest chef to ever compete in Top Chef Thailand, will be serving up mouth-watering authentic Thai dishes from September 8-10.

Sutakon Suwannachot, of MasterChef Thailand and Top Chef Thailand Dessert fame

Alongside all the spectacular dinners planned, each year the WGF presents a series of exclusive fringe events. One of the most popular is the fun-filled World Gourmet Brunch, which takes place this year on Sunday, September 11. For 3-and-a-half hours, starting at noon, enjoy the ambiance of the hotel’s delightful Parichart Court while indulging in amazing fare from Spice Market, Guilty, and Madison restaurants, alongside drinks from Aqua. Incidentally, those opting for the ultra-premium brunch package (THB 4,900++) will be treated to free-­flow Moët & Chandon Champagne.

Other fringe events for 2022 include daily cooking master classes by all the visiting chefs, as well as a wine master class conducted by Anantara’s resident wine guru Nutawan “Nuch” Jumpanak. And, on the subject of wine, the WGF dinners this year also feature the input of four “guest sommeliers”, each one a well-respected figure in Bangkok’s wine appreciation circles.

The WGF 2022 official schedule

All the WGF dinners are scheduled to run from 7pm till 10pm, with tickets ranging from THB 5,500++, to THB 6,500++, to THB 7,500++ (prices includes wine pairings). In addition, the WGF is also a proud supporter of Foundation for the Welfare of Rajavithi-Girls’ Home, under the patronage of HRH Princess Soamsawali, and as such proceeds from the charity auctions taking place throughout the festival, as well as THB 600 per dinner ticket sold, will be donated to the fund.

Reservations for the 22nd World Gourmet Festival at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel are essential and can be made by visiting worldgourmetfestival.asia, where detailed information is also available, or by email: wgf.asia@anantara.com, or by calling +66(0)2 126 8866.



In addition, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel’s Amazing World Gourmet Festival accommodation package offers gourmands a sumptuous opportunity to experience an extraordinary international culinary feast and then relax in comfort afterwards. Starting from THB 16,000++ per room per night, this special offer includes accommodation for two, a sumptuous daily buffet breakfast, and a table for two at a guest chef’s dinner each night of the stay period. For more information about this special offer or to make a reservation, please click here or email reservations.asia@anantara.com or telephone +66(0)2 126 8866.

