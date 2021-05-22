There are times when you are too tired from the day’s work and don’t feel like spending a lot of time in the kitchen. But you do want a home-cooked dinner which can be made quickly. Don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are some recipe ideas that take around 10 minutes to put together and are full of flavour.

(Main and Featured Image: @jamillatrach/ Latrach Med Jamil/Unsplash)