3 Bangkok Pastry Chefs on The Best Dessert They’ve Ever Tasted

We have a sweet conversation with three well-known and accomplished pastry chefs in Bangkok about their career journeys, as well as the best dessert they’ve ever tasted.

Amid a male-dominated field, it is refreshing and inspiring to find these female pastry chefs who have really contributed a progressive change to the Bangkok culinary scene. Here, we talk to Chef Paper Arisara of Saawaan, Chef Saki Hoshino of Samlor, and Chef Michelle Goh of Mia to dig into their pastry chef journey as well gain some insights into their beloved dessert menus.

Chef Arisara “Paper” Chongphanitkul

One of the first pastry chefs to bring Thai sweets into a fine dining spotlight, Chef Paper Arisara never stops to drive her passion for desserts to new exotic heights. After her devoted training and work experiences in France and Belgium, she is now Chef Pâtissière at the Michelin-starred Saawaan, where she oversees and devises all the dessert menus to go with the seasonal 11-course Thai delicacies served at the restaurant.

Tell us about your journey to becoming a pastry chef at Saawaan

I had been creating dessert menus for the company for about 7 years before they decided to open Saawaan, until I was given the opportunity to become the pastry chef of the restaurant.

Where do you find inspiration for your creations?

Most of my menus at Saawaan are retrieved from a blend of Thai culture and everyday living that I spot, then added on with a twist of French pastry technique.

What is one of the most memorable pastries you have ever tasted, and where was it from?

It was the creme brûlée in France. The pudding is served cool with a smooth texture but hot and crunchy on the surface. The dish felt especially healing to me when I first arrived in France on a lonely, raining day.

Lastly, what is your favourite pastry or dessert item on your menu currently?

Kanom Chan from Saawaan Tasting Menu.

Chef Saki Hoshino

As a co-founder of 80/20 and Samlor, and founder of YORA, Chef Saki Hoshino has accumulated extensive experience in working with various kinds of desserts. Her most recent restaurant, Samlor, has gained reputable recognition among foodies as one of the best places for progressive, street food-style, Thai delicacies.

Tell us about your journey to becoming a pastry chef at Samlor

I started this career in Toronto, Canada, where I worked at French restaurants. Afterwards, I learned to make some basic wagashi (traditional Japanese sweets) in Japan before coming to Bangkok where I learned to make Thai desserts from my Thai dessert teacher.

Here in Bangkok, Joe and I founded 80/20 from scratch, and we were able to achieve Michelin stars for two consecutive years, as well as be ranked at the 47th place on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list. In 2021, we left 80/20 and started Samlor, a Thai restaurant serving a la carte menus inspired by Khao Tom Gui, that only incorporate local and seasonal ingredients.

Also I have an ice cream brand called YORA to showcase the unique flavours of ice cream and seasonal sorbets; all inspired by Thai cuisine, Thai culture, and my own memories.

Where do you find inspiration for your creations?

From all the places and things I see and taste. Sometimes I go to the seaside provinces of Thailand and see different sceneries, or taste different fruits and desserts and get inspired. Other times I go to the Chinatown (Yaowarat Road) and experience the mixed culture and get inspired. Inspiration is everywhere everyday.

What is one of the most memorable pastries you have ever tasted, and where was it from?

It’s difficult to choose the best one, because there are so many pastries and desserts I tasted that are great in their own ways. A simple strawberry shortcake in Japan is amazing. A beautifully-plated set of desserts from Room4Desserts in Bali is also mind-blowing. The Khanom Jack I had on a random street on Koh Lanta was one of the best. So many to choose!

Lastly, what is your favourite pastry or dessert item on your menu currently?

We have Khanom Chun on the menu at Samlor. It is one of the most popular items here. The dessert is freshly made everyday and served with pandan crumble and coconut and palm sugar ice cream.

Chef Michelle Goh

Steering the direction of the upscale restaurant Mia, Chef Michelle Goh incorporates her memories and identity into all the sweet and savoury creations she presents on the menu. Together with Chef Pongcharn “Top” Russel, the duo brings the far-reaching European flavours closer to us here through quality Asian ingredients.

Tell us about your journey to becoming a pastry chef at Mia Restaurant

I was born and raised in Kuching, Malaysia, on the Borneo Islands. After high school, I moved to Sydney, Australia to study culinary arts (both cuisine and patisserie) at Le Cordon Bleu. While I was in Australia, I worked at a few places but spent most of my time at Neil Perry’s fine dining flagship restaurant, Rockpool 1989 (now closed). After I left Australia, I moved to Singapore and worked at Pollen (previously under Jason Atherton) where I met my husband Pongcharn “Top” Russel. After we moved back to Thailand, I worked at Sühring for about two years before securing a job at Mia Restaurant as co-Executive chef and Pastry Chef.

Where do you find inspiration for your creations?

I try to draw a lot of my inspirations from my own experiences, mainly what I’ve eaten or seen before. I feel like getting inspiration this way makes the dishes I create more personal.

What is one of the most memorable pastries you have ever tasted, and where was it from?

The date tart. When I was working at Rockpool in Sydney, we had a special ‘date tart’ on the menu. Basically it is a flaky, buttery pastry, filled with pitted dates and custard filling that is super silky smooth and flavoured with vanilla. What makes this pastry extra special is the layer of delicate foam on top that is baked into a sponge-like texture.

It took me much longer than anything I’ve ever learned to master this recipe, and even then it was a struggle to perfect it every time. This pastry is definitely a masterpiece in itself and something I will never forget. The taste, texture, execution, and presentation is really special. I think you can still get it at Rockpool Bar and Grill in Sydney, but I’m not so sure.

Lastly, what is your favourite pastry or dessert item on your menu currently?

My current favourite dish is our signature ‘Mia’s Cereal Bowl.’ This dish is extremely personal to me, as I was inspired to create it based on my sisters’ favourite snack food from my hometown. The original dish is called ‘Milo Jagung’ which translates to Milo and corn. It is actually a shaved ice dessert (similar to a Bingsu or Ice Kacang), but flavoured only with condensed/evaporated milk, Milo powder, and corn from a tin. I realised that all three ingredients are actually breakfast ingredients, and hence decided to create a breakfast dish with those three as the star.

The dish consists of Milo mousse at the bottom, our ‘cereal mix’ of candied popcorn, dehydrated milk and chocolate crumble, followed by a homemade corn ice cream. Served on the table-side is our cornflake-infused milk, because you can’t have cereal without milk.

