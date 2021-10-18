5 Italian Fine Dining Restaurants to Check Out in Phuket

Phuket is home to countless fine dining restaurants, and here are the best Italian ones to check out next time you visit.

Italian cuisine is revered by diners all around the world, and justifiably so. Consequently, Phuket too is home to countless Italian restaurants. Next time you’re on the island, whether it’s under the Phuket Sandbox scheme or otherwise, be sure to incorporate these Italian dining outlets when making dinner plans.

[Hero and featured image credit: Acqua Restaurant]

Acqua Restaurant

When you think of Italian fine dining in Phuket, Acqua Restaurant is likely the first name that comes to mind. Helmed by the notable Chef Alessandro Frau, this award-winning restaurant is the epitome of Italian fine dining. Acqua is where Sardinian-inspired Italian cuisine meets contemporary cooking techniques and fine art presentation. Gastronomes can indulge in top-quality dishes in a beautifully contemporary black-and-white expanse.

La Gritta

If you’re one for stunning ocean views, consider La Gritta for an exquisite Italian fine dining experience next time you’re on the island. Other than spectacular views and elegant interiors, La Gritta offers Chef Patrizia’s classic creations including Spaghetti Del Leone Allo Scoglio, Frutti Di Mare, and Spigola Al Forno. Savour the tastes of Italy from the beautiful shores of Patong Bay.

Red Sauce

Named after one of the principal sauces in Italian cuisine, the Rosewood Phuket’s Red Sauce pivots on traditional and classical Italian flavours. Featured in the Michelin Guide Phuket, the restaurant boasts an open kitchen and an alfresco terrace seating area where diners can bask in the Emerald Bay backdrop while delighting in Chef Guiseppe Bonura’s delectable dishes.

Vero Trattoria & Wine Bar

Situated within the Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach, Vero Trattoria & Wine Bar is where modern style meets award-winning cuisine. Diners can go on a culinary journey through various Italian provinces with the restaurant’s array of specialty dishes at this classic yet contemporary trattoria. Some must-try highlight dishes include the Lamb Ragout Pasta, the Mediterranean Style Sea Bass, and the Porchetta White Pizza.

Arva

Gourmands can be sure to explore timeless Italian recipes in their purest form at Arva. From fresh seafood to free-range chicken to organic fruit and vegetables – all ingredients are paired with skill and dexterity, resulting in a seasonal and sustainable must-try menu. All in all, Amanpuri’s Italian fine dining outlet is a tribute to the conviviality and warmth of classic Italian cooking, located within one of the island’s most iconic resorts.

La Gaetana

Although not exactly a fine dining Italian restaurant, La Gaetana should still be on your list of Italian dining outlets to visit in Phuket. A popular destination for locals and foodie insiders, this charming eatery highlights southern-influenced classic dishes, and has been doing so for over 21 years. Noted favourites include the Baked Portobello Mushroom in Gorgonzola Sauce, Seafood Fettuccine, Rocket Salad with Sausage & Parmesan in Balsamic vinegar, and more.

