5 New Menus to Try in Bangkok this July

A grand re-opening menu, new lunch menus, seasonal tasting menus, and more: here are five new menus to try in Bangkok this July 2022.

With the buzzing metropolis officially back on its feet, Bangkok dining outlets are back to hosting culinary events and introducing new menus. For this month, the capital city’s culinary scene is offering a Japanese set lunch menu, menus inspired by the summer season, and more. Here are five menus to try in Bangkok this July 2022.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mia]

5 New Menus in Bangkok this July 2022

‘Taste of Hunan’ at Nan Bei

First on the list is the Rosewood Bangkok’s contemporary Chinese dining outlet: Nan Bei. To celebrate its recent reopening in June 2022, for a limited period, the restaurant is adding a selection of brand new dishes to its existing culinary lineup. The ‘Taste of Hunan’ menu comprises six new dishes and embodies the authentic cuisines from the northern and southern regions of China alike. Diners can expect bold, spicy tongue-tingling flavours infused in all six dishes including: wagyu beef tenderloin with green peppers, chilis, and Hunan oyster sauce; kurobuta pork ribs with crispy pickles and peppers; organic chicken fillet with pickled pepper sauce served alongside a tangy chilli dipping sauce; and more.

‘Taste of Hunan’ is available until 30 September 2022. Nan Bei is open Wednesday-Sunday from 11:30-14:30 for lunch and from 18:00-22:30 for dinner. For reservations, call 02 080 0080 or email bangkok.nanbei@rosewoodhotels.com

‘Summer Tasting Menu’ at Mia

Encompassing eight courses crafted with premium imported and locally sourced ingredients, Mia’s Summer Tasting Menu is an elegant reminisce of the restaurant’s former menus, with a refreshing touch of summer ingredients and spirit for the current season. Highlight items include North Sea crab served with ajo blanco and grapes, hay-aged duck served with red endives, summer apples, and blackberries, and an almond financier served with cheesecake cream and rhubarb. The current menu also features favourites like the tartlet amuse bouche, this time elevated with lobster for the summer season, as well as pastry chef Michelle’s beloved sourdough brioche served with shallot butter and onion ash, and the soon-to-be-iconic cereal bowl served with malted milk chocolate and corn. With its new menu, the fine dining establishment continues to creatively coalesce Asian ingredients with European flavours, and still boasts one of the best wine pairings in town.

Mia is open Tuesday-Sunday from 17:00-23:00 and Saturday-Sunday from 12:00-14:00. For reservations, call 098 862 9659 or email reservation@miarestaurantbkk.com.

New Set Lunch Menus at Ki Izakaya

Alongside dinner, Ki Izakaya located within the Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok is now open for lunch, too. The casual Japanese dining outlet welcomes the lunch crowd with two set lunch menus: ‘Niku Set’ and ‘Sakana Set.’ For both sets, starters include a miso soup and seaweed salad, and a dessert option of Japanese rich pudding mango sorbet. For the main course, diners get to choose between Hokkaido Kurobuta pork tonkatusu with rice, or Teriyaki salmon with rice. A great new option for a quick lunch in the area.

Ki Izakaya is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11:30-15:00 for lunch and 17:00-00:00 for dinner. For reservations, call 02 095 9999 or visit the website.

An Upgraded Signature Tasting Menu at 80/20

Once again, the signature tasting menu at the Michelin-starred 80/20 has received an upgrade. Whilst the menu still features some of the signature, favourite dishes, it welcomes a parade of new dishes crafted by Chef Andrew Martin for the summer season through the use of seasonal ingredients. Some of the newly-introduced dishes include: grilled flank steak with border relish and pork skin; reef cod with crab nam prik and local herbs; clay pot turmeric rice; and more.

80/20 is open Wednesday-Sunday from 18:00-23:00. For reservations, call 099 118 2200 or visit the website.

‘Taste of Siam’ at Lobby Lounge , Shangri-La Bangkok

Throughout the months of July and August, the Lobby Lounge at the Shangri-La Bangkok invites guests to indulge in a three-course lunch menu overlooking the Chao Phraya River. The special set lunch comprises of an appetiser, main course, dessert, and a choice of a beverage between a mocktail or a soft drink. For the main course, the ‘Taste of Siam’ menu features Michelin Bib Gourmand dishes: ‘Guay Jub Mr. Jo,’ ‘Khao Kha Moo Charoensaeng Silom,’ and ‘Khao Soi Lamduan Faham.’

‘Taste of Siam’ is available until 30 August 2022. Lobby Lounge is open Sunday-Thursday from 8:00-22:00 and Friday-Saturday from 8:00-23:00. For reservations, call 02 236 7777, email restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com, or visit the website.