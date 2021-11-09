5 New Seasonal Menus to Try this November 2021

From a Thanksgiving set dinner to a vinyl brunch, here are five new menus to try this November 2021.

Whether you have an adventurous palate or you like to be in the know of what’s new in the culinary scene, these are five new menus to try in Bangkok this November 2021.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Restaurant Stage)

‘Vinyl Brunch’ at Chim Chim

Located at the [email protected] Design Hotel Bangkok, Chim Chim continues to expand its ‘In Residence’ program and expand on its art-inspired social diner concept. Their latest creative addition is a weekly ‘Vinyl Brunch.’ Apart from a full menu by Head Chef Antoine Darquin, this new dining experience also welcomes NANZIEE, an eminent Thai DJ, to spin an all-vinyl set. The new menu is inclusive of all-new vegan creations and comfort food with added twists. If you’re an old soul and you’re an admirer of vinyl, we believe this fabulous and funky ‘Vinyl Brunch’ will pique your interest.

The ‘Vinyl Brunch’ is available every Saturday from 11.00am – 3.00pm. To make reservations, Line @chimchimbangkok or visit the website. For more information, call 094-972-4865 or email in[email protected].

‘Flavors of the North’ Tasting Menu at MAZE

Helmed by Chef May, MAZE has recently added a third menu to their existing selection. In addition to their ‘Seasonal Tasting Menu’ and ‘Northern Thai Creative Tasting Menu,’ the restaurant now offers a third menu, the ‘Flavors of the North’ Tasting Menu. For the latest addition, expect an original menu with a new perspective featuring Lanna’s robust flavours. Discover unique mixtures of flavours and stories from each dish at MAZE.

The ‘Flavors of the North’ is available daily Tuesday to Sunday from 11.30am – 2.30pm and 5.30pm – 9.00pm. To make reservations, Line @mazedining or call 092-295-1915.

A New A La Carte Menu at Ms. Jigger



The Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok’s cocktail bar and restaurant Ms. Jigger introduces a new a la carte menu. Items from their new a la carte menu include Risotto Con Pecorino Al Peperoncino E Gherigli Di Noci, Insalata Di Granchio Reale Con Avocado, and more. While you’re there, also be sure to order the Lobster Linguini and Insalata Ms. Jigger from the existing signature menu, and conclude your meal with their signature desert, the Ms. Jigger tiramisu. As the alcohol ban has been lifted, their narrative-led cocktails offer a perfect complement the meal now too.

The new à la carte menu is available daily from 11.30am – 11.00pm. For more information, call 02-056-9999 or email [email protected].

A Thanksgiving Set Dinner at Sindhorn Kempinski

Are you celebrating Thanksgiving this year? Flourish at the Sindhorn Kempinski is preparing a delightful evening for those looking to celebrate. Executive Chef Frank Trepesch is planning a delectable feast in honour of the occasion for November 25 2021. Guests will be served a classic hearty Thanksgiving dinner. Think, pumpkin soup, roasted turkey, and archetypal Thanksgiving canapes. The set dinner is concluded with a melt-in-your-mouth tart topped with homemade ice cream. Indulge in gourmet fare and spend the American holiday in elegance.

This Thanksgiving set dinner is available on 25 November 2021. To make reservations, email [email protected] or call 02-095-9999.

‘Stage Menu 6.0’ at Restaurant Stage

Urban casual fine-dining outlet Restaurant Stage launches a special tasting menu to commemorate their second anniversary this year. ‘Stage Menu 6.0’ comprises an assemblage of the latest tasting menus, all of which are inspired by contemporary French cuisine and cooked with the finest ingredients. In this six-course tasting menu, traditional French dishes are reinterpreted with new perspectives and the restaurant’s signature playful-modern French approach.

The ‘Stage Menu 6.0’ is available Monday to Sunday from 6.00pm – 12.00am. For more information, call 02-002-5353 or email [email protected].