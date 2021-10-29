5 Outdoor Restaurants for Dining Alfresco in Bangkok

If dining alfresco is something you delight in, check out these seven outdoor dining venues located in Bangkok.

Dining outdoors comes with a charm of its own, whether that’s dining by the river, floating atop the city, or nestled among lush greenery. Outdoor dining is a delightful culinary pursuit, especially as the temperatures start to get cooler in Bangkok. With the downpour starting to dwindle and the evening breeziness, now is a great time for outdoor dining.

Perhaps you’re still being cautious and prefer being on the safer side, or perhaps you simply have a preference for dining with a breeze. Either way, here are five Bangkok outdoor dining venues to check out for your next meal on the town.

Riva Del Fiume Ristorante

A seasonally-inspired fine dining Italian restaurant, this less-than-a-year-old outlet has quickly become an endorsed culinary destination for fine Italian fare. Situated within the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok along the Chao Praya River, Riva Del Fiume Ristorante pervades a timeless Lake Como charm with its balmy interiors, riverside location, and spacious terraces.

For more information, visit Four Season’s website.

Phra Nakhon

Capella Bangkok’s riverside conservatory is the ideal dining location for those that take pleasure in feasting among lush greenery with views of the Chao Phraya River. The contemporary setting beautifully complements the authentic Thai cuisine served at Phra Nakhon. Additionally, the restaurant also makes the ultimate location for stunning sunsets, and romantic evenings.

For more information, visit Capella Bangkok’s website.

The Verandah

You can’t fault a classic. From breakfast to late-evening delicacies, diners can dine at the Mandarin Oriental’s The Verandah along the Chao Phraya river at any time of day. The restaurant’s intercontinental menu offers a wide variety of western and Asian dishes, and desserts that will satisfy your sweet cravings, too.

For more information, visit Mandarin Oriental’s website.

The House on Sathorn

A destination within itself, The House on Sathorn is perfect for afternoon tea connoisseurs. The afternoon tea set served at The House on Sathorn’s airy courtyard is a sweet outdoor escape in the heart of the city. If you prefer dining with your furry friends, you’ll be happy to find that pets are welcome on Sundays for afternoon tea and tidbits, too.

Afternoon tea at The House on Sathorn is available Wednesday-Sunday from 2.30pm-5.30pm. For more information, visit The House on Sathorn’s website.

Penthouse Bar + Grill

If rooftops and starry nights are more suited to your taste, head over to the rooftop bar within the Penthouse Bar + Grill. Situated atop the Park Hyatt Bangkok, this stunning one-stop destination offers a classy respite from the hustle and bustle of the city. Encompassing an assemblage of six venues within their four-floor establishment, there’s something for everyone here.

For more information, visit Park Hyatt’s website.