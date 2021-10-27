5 Oyster Bars to Check Out in Bangkok

With these five oyster bars in Bangkok, the world really is your oyster.

Fresh from the country’s shores or imported from all over the globe, Bangkok is home to several oyster bars. Whilst numerous fine dining restaurants provide the cherished culinary delicacy, here are five standalone dining outlets that shed a special spotlight just on oysters. Shuck and indulge at these oyster bars in Bangkok.

(Featured Image Credit: Oysterman)

Oysterman

Newly-opened oyster bar Oysterman has quickly become a favourite among Thai gourmands. Recognised and revered for their pairing of fresh seafood with fine champagne, the restaurant’s marble-topped bar and red velvet dining chairs ensure an elegant culinary experience. The glamorous Oysterman serves up a myriad of fine, imported oysters.

For more information, visit Oysterman’s website.

Oysteria

Launched merely months ago, delivery-only French seafood restaurant Oysteria specialises in imported French premium oysters. Bringing a taste of France to Thailand, items on their oyster menu include: Fine De Claire, Normandy, Belon, and Tsarkaya oysters. If you’re looking to share, vouch for their ‘Box Set’ comprising 12 oysters, a shucking knife, a lemon, seafood sauce, and mignonette sauce.

For more information, visit Oysteria’s website.

El Mercado

A haven for lovers of authentic Mediterranean cuisine, El Mercado pivots on fine French fare. Although the premium grocer is best known for its imported gourmet groceries, the brasseries at all three branches (Khlong Toei, Sathorn, Sukhumvit 35) offer a selection of oysters ranging from classic French oysters to Irish specialities.

For more information, visit El Mercado’s website.

Lobster & Oyster

As the name suggests, this British contemporary seafood and grill restaurant highlights lobster and oysters. Helmed by ‘King of the Ocean & Grill’ Chef Marian Baranek, the modern seafood hub is a must-visit for seafood connoisseurs. From creamy pacific oysters to critically-acclaimed Cabanon oysters, diners are spoilt for choice here.

For more information, visit Lobster & Oyster’s website.

The Raw Bar

Fully embracing the ‘raw’ in the name, The Raw Bar offers a curated menu of fresh oysters, lobsters, and mussels. Some oyster dishes on the menu include French Cancales, American Barron Point oysters, and Perle Blanc oysters. This oyster bar has three branches around Bangkok.

For more information, visit The Raw Bar’s website.