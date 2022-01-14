5 Places Offering the Best Macarons in Bangkok

From Parisian patisseries to Bangkok bakeries, here is where to find the best macarons in Bangkok.

Macarons have been in existence since the Renaissance. Some relish in this saccharine meringue-based tidbit alongside afternoon tea, whilst some prefer consuming it unaccompanied. Either way, this French delicacy has become a universally-appreciated confection. Here, we’ve compiled a list of five places offering the best macarons in Bangkok.

[Hero image credit: Pierre Hermé]

Karrat

The epitome of gorgeous gourmet goodies, first on the list is purveyor of luxury gifts Karrat. Recognised and revered for bedecking all of their products with edible 24-Karat gold flakes, they’ve ornamented their macarons in the same manner. For this French confection, customers have a choice between the ‘tower’ or the ‘box’ option for their ‘Karrat’s Millionaire Macarons.’

View the menu here. Visit Karrat’s website here.

The Mandarin Oriental Shop

With five branches around the city, The Mandarin Oriental Shop is a cherished destination for mouth-watering homemade delicacies. With a total of 20 flavours on their extensive menu, there’s a macaron for all preferences here. Aside from macarons, the bakery also serves other comestibles including pastries, cakes, and more.

View the menu here. Visit The Mandarin Oriental Shop’s website here.

Flavor Haus

Next on the list is premium Bangkok-based bakery, Flavor Haus. This bakeshop offers 16 flavours, all of which are polychromatic and almost too beautiful to consume. At Flavor Haus, you can either purchase individual macarons or vouch for the ‘French Macaron’ box options. Customers have three box options to choose from: 8 pieces, 12 pieces, 16 pieces. If you want a taste of all the flavours, we recommend you vouch for the latter option.

View the menu here. Visit Flavor Haus’ website here.

Pierre Hermé

Hailing from Paris to Bangkok, Pierre Hermé’s macarons are as delectable as they look. The next time you’re in search of gifts, make sure to check their offerings as this French patisserie specialises in really gorgeous presents and gift sets.

View the menu here. Visit Pierre Hermè’s website here.

PAUL

Last on the list is PAUL. With numerous branches and pop-ups around Bangkok, PAUL is a go-to bakery for many Bangkokians on-the-go. Their macaron selection pivots on classic flavours like pistachio, raspberry, and chocolate. If you want a taste of all the flavours, vouch for the ‘Mini Macarons (box)’ option.

View the menu here. Visit the website here.