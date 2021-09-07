5 Plant-based Fine Dining Restaurants in Bangkok

With the dine-in ban officially lifted, here are some fine dining restaurants that offer plant-based options in Bangkok.

Being plant-based is a choice of diet that is becoming more and more preferred. Consequently, dining outlets recognise that things are moving into a plant-based scene and have even started offering plant-based fine dining menus.

With the recent lift in the dine-in ban, some are already out and about, while others are still contemplating the safety of leaving their homes. We understand this conundrum being faced by Bangkokians, so we’ve got something for everyone here. Whether you’re in search of a fine dining restaurant to visit, at or you’re craving some quality vegan food to relish in from the comfort of your own home, check out these plant-based fine dining options for your next meal.

Haoma

Haoma is renowned for its progressive and sustainable neo-Indian zero-waste philosophy. From Haoma to your home or from your home to Haoma, this urban farm restaurant presents a 10-course chef’s tasting plant-based menu for customers to try. Some of the highlight items on this menu are the Dishaa, Dal Mattar Ki Kachori, Khandvi, Hyderabadi Gucchi Biryani. Not in the mood for a full tasting menu? Haoma also has plenty of other plant-based options on their a-la-carte menu, so vegans are spoiled for choice.

Haoma is open for dine-in from 9 September 2021.

Mia

Helmed by dynamic chef-duo Pongcharn “Top” Russell and Michelle Goh, Mia brings together the best of European flavours with Asian ingredients to create delectable dishes of quality. The seasonal tasting menus – including the ‘Taste of Mia Vegan’ menu – are inspired by the chef’s experience in working at Michelin-starred restaurants across Europe and Asia. Some of their must-try vegan dishes include: the Duxelle Tartlet, Butternut Hasselback, Togarashi, and the Barley Risotto. Although Mia hasn’t re-opened just yet, we’re hoping they open their doors to the public again soon.

Mia is open for dine-in from 1 October 2021 (tentative)

The Allium Bangkok

The Allium Bangkok serves European haute cuisine with a contemporary flair, and many of their modern dishes take inspiration from nature. Although they don’t offer a special plant-based menu anymore, plant-based needs can easily be met, as diners can request for dishes to be cooked using vegan ingredients only. Some of their vegetarian options include: Mushroom & Truffle risotto, Eringi, Artichoke Purée and Mushroom, and Chiang Mai Tomato and Ricotta espuma.

The Allium Bangkok is open for dine-in and takeaway

IGNIV Bangkok

Known and revered for their service of tailoring to customers’ dietary preferences, modern European restaurant IGNIV Bangkok believes in the art of sharing. For their plant-based menu, simply request a vegan menu upon making your reservation, and they’ll prepare a customised array of dishes for you. Some of the highlights from the vegan menu can include: Celeriac Taco, Cauliflower Truffle, Mango Cornetto, and Coconut Sorbet. You can also experience IGNIV plant-based fine dining at the restaurant or in your own home.

IGNIV is open for dine-in and takeaway

Flourish

Sindhorn Kempinski’s Flourish brings all-day elegance to your meals. They’ve got a breakfast menu, pit-stop refreshments, and an all-day menu with Thai, European, Arabic, and Asian cuisines. Flourish has a plethora of must-try vegan options; from cereals to açai bowls, to salads, to burgers, to pasta. Some of their vegan food highlights include Arugula Pesto, The Wellness Club Sandwich, and an Omni Meat Burger.

Flourish is open for dine-in and takeaway