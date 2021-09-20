5 Thai Chocolatiers that will Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these Thai chocolates crafted by Thai chocolatiers.

Nothing concludes a meal like chocolate, and although Switzerland is renowned for its chocolates, these Thai chocolatiers are proving that good chocolate does not always have to come from the land of the Alps and timepieces. Thailand boasts its very own repertoire of local chocolatiers who are making great use of local cacao beans. Here are five that you should know.

[Hero and Featured Image: PARADAi]

Pridi Cacaofevier

Crafting all of their products in-house, Pridi Cacaofevier offers a selection of rich and decadent (even vegan) chocolate. The brand came about when three chefs decided to search for a local chocolatier rather than buying imported chocolates from Europe. These days, the chocolate shop has an array of intriguing flavours to choose from, including ‘Fruits & Flowers,’ ‘Lady Lanna,’ and the ‘Signature Noir.’ They also do delivery in Bangkok.

For more information, visit Pridi Cacaofevier.

Kad Kokoa

A prominent name in the Thai chocolate industry, this award-winning chocolate shop redefines the culture of Thai chocolatiers. Pivoting on the natural flavours of the cacao bean, Kad Kokoa does not include any additives in its chocolate-making process. Try their award-winning chocolate bars, which have brought home the prize in competitions abroad, or check out their limited edition mooncakes for the 2021 Mooncake Festival season.

For more information, visit Kad Kokoa.

Sarath N. Chocolatier

This chocolate boutique’s products are delicately hand-crafted by chef Sarath Nimlamai. Best known for their artistic chocolates, the products on this menu reflect the chef’s personal culinary style. Aside from the classic flavours, this Thai chocolatier also offers daring options like ‘Black Pepper White Chocolate’ and ‘Lemongrass White Chocolate’ for those with an experimental palate. Apart from chocolate, they’ve also got chocolate-induced baked goods like pain au chocolat and eclairs.

For more information, visit Sarath N. Chocolatier.

Böhnchen & Co.

For those following a keto diet or maintaining a healthy nutrition plan, Böhnchen & Co. specialises in low-carb chocolate. Though not using strictly Thai beans only, their sugar-free chocolates are crafted using organic and fair-traded beans from all around the world. This bean-to-bar chocolatier’s keto-friendly products include sugar-free dark- milk-, and white-chocolate bars.

For more information, visit Böhnchen & Co.

PARADAi

PARADAi is another award-winning Thai chocolatier. This chocolate shop and cafe is known for their use of fine cacao beans, both local and imported. From chocolate bonbons to chocolate bars, PARADAi is a paradise for chocolate connoisseurs. With six locations across Thailand, the brand is also known for its signature coffee. A perfect pairing.

For more information, visit PARADAi.