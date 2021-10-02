7 Bangkok Restaurants with Romantic Interiors for your next Date Night

Consider these beautiful restaurants for your next date night. From rooftops offering unparalleled views of the city skyline to restaurants with dreamy interiors, diners will never run out of romantic restaurants to dine at in the Bangkok.

Although we are grateful for the downpour, outdoor restaurants aren’t always ideal during the rainy season. On that account, here are seven restaurants with romantic interiors for you to consider for your next date night.

[Hero image credit: IGNIV Bangkok; featured image credit: Mia Restaurant]

IGNIV Bangkok

Chic yet vibrant, the fondness for detail at this restaurant creates an ideal location for a romantic meal. Known and revered for their service of tailoring to customers’ dietary preferences, this contemporary European restaurant believes and specialises in the art of sharing. Seated within intimate booths, you’ll find the warm atmosphere a perfect spot for an evening date.

The Authors’ Lounge

Located on the ground floor of the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, The Author’s lounge is an iconic Bangkok location. Featuring wicker furniture and hand-painted fabrics, it exudes a Victorian charm wherein customers are taken back in time to the 1900s. Celebrated and cherished for its afternoon tea, the enchanting lounge is a fairytale-like backdrop for a daytime date indoors.

Mia Restaurant

After a long wait, Mia Restaurant is finally reopening its doors this October. With several distinctive zones within the expanse, Mia Restaurant is a culinary and design destination within itself. Whether you and your date prefer ‘The Flower Room,’ ‘The Colour Room,’ ‘The Dark Room,’ or even the downstairs bar and dining space, there’s something for everyone here. Commingling Asian ingredients with the best of European flavours, they even offer a vegan tasting menu for plant-based dinner dates.

Nusara

Known as one of Bangkok’s most eminent private fine dining experiences, you cannot go wrong bringing your date to Nusara. The romantic interiors and the view of the Wat Pho temple creates a perfect ambiance for diners to indulge in the restaurant’s sophisticated Thai dishes.

Chef’s Table

Golden and grandiose, Chef’s Table at Lebua at State Tower delivers the ultimate fine dining experience. Located on the 61st floor offering views of the Bangkok skyline, diners are guaranteed a stellar dinner date here. All 46 seats in the restaurant are oriented towards the chef’s table where Chef de Cuisine Vincent Thierry and his team prepare the fine French fare, so you and your date will always have something pleasing to see.

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin

Romantic lighting, oriental decor, and a meal prepared by a Michelin-starred chef, what’s not to love about Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin? The Siam Kempinski’s Hotel Bangkok’s award-winning Thai fine dining restaurant is a classic destination for a sophisticated date night. At the moment, they’ve even got a health-centric ‘Story of Gems Juice Pairing’ menu to enjoy within the traditionally Thai interiors.

Restaurant Stage

Helmed by Chef-patron Jay Sansingkeaw and her team, Restaurant Stage is an urban fine dining outlet serving French cuisine with added global nuances. The culinary team adds their signature playful-modern touches to fine seasonal ingredients, creating quality dishes that go beyond being exquisite to look at. You can enjoy these within the tasteful, slightly Art Deco-inspired interiors, for a date night that feels European and wonderfully intimate all at once.

