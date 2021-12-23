7 Bangkok Hotels Offering Brunch for New Year’s Day 2022

If you’re looking to dine out on the first day of 2022, here are seven Bangkok hotels offering brunch for New Year’s Day 2022 for 1 January 2022.

Perhaps a hotel brunch is a New Year’s Day tradition, or perhaps Saturdays are simply for brunching. Either way, here are seven hotels in Bangkok offering brunch for New Year’s Day on 1 January 2022.

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin: The Thai fine dining outlet is serving a six-course lunch journey on New Year’s Day. The lunch is from 12.00pm-2.30pm and is priced at THB 2,800++.

The Addition: The Addition’s New Year’s Day meal is not exactly a brunch per se, it’s more of a late breakfast. The breakfast is from 7.00am-1.00pm and is priced at THB 1,550++.

More information and reservations: Call 02-162-9000, email [email protected], or visit the website.

The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Yamazato: Want to kick off the year with a Japanese meal? Master Chef Shigeru Hagiwara invites diners to celebrate the arrival of 2022 with an authentic Japanese Oshōgatsu Gozen lunch experience. The lunch is from 11.30am-2.30pm and is priced at THB 2,500++.

More information and reservations: Call 02-687-9000, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Capella Bangkok

Phra Nakhon: For a seafood-centric brunch, head over to Capella Bangkok’s cherished Thai dining outlet. The brunch is from 12.00pm-3.00pm and is priced at from THB 4,500.

Côte: The one-Michelin-star restaurant is offering a ‘White Truffle Special Menu’ for their New Year’s Day lunch. The option of wine pairing is available. The lunch is from 12.00pm-3.00pm and is priced at THB 8,100.

More information and reservations: Call 02-098-3888, email [email protected], or visit the website.

The St.Regis Bangkok

Viu: Highlights of the ‘New Year’s Day Lunch Buffet’ include slow-roasted beef prime rib, whole roasted suckling pig, seared foie gras, seafood on ice, and baked Alaska ice cream station. This lunch is from 12.30pm-3.30pm and is priced from THB 2,600.

More information and reservations: Call 02-207-7777, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Voila!: Voila!’s ‘New Year’s Day Brunch’ is inclusive of a special menu featuring premium seafood, honey glazed hame, roasted lamb, and lots more. The brunch is from 12.00pm-3.00pm and is priced at THB 2,578.

More information and reservations: Call 02-126-9999, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Shangri-La Bangkok

NEXT2 Café: Shangri-La Bangkok’s upscale café welcomes 2022 with a wide selection of international cuisine. The brunch is priced at THB 1,980.

More information and reservations: Call 02-236-7777, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse

Praya Kitchen: For a bountiful buffet, head over to Praya Kitchen. Expect seafood on ice, sushi, a salad bar, seafood on ice, and more. The lunch is from 12.00-4.00pm and is priced at THB 1,800++.

More information and reservations: Call 02-088-5666, Line @marriottsurawongse, or visit the website.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.