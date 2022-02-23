8 Fine French Restaurants to Check Out in Bangkok

The capital city is no stranger to fine French restaurants. Here are eight French fine dining outlets to explore in Bangkok.

Bonjour, Bangkok. French cuisine has long been a favourite among city dwellers. From hotel dining outlets to standalone restaurants, here are eight fine French restaurants you must not miss in Bangkok. Bon Appétit.

Le Normandie by Alain Roux

Located within the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok’s Le Normandie has been a long-time favourite when it comes to French fine dining in Thailand. Recognised and revered for contemporary French cuisine and an extensive wine list, a fine afternoon or evening of wine and dine is guaranteed here. Holding two Michelin stars, after the departure of Chef Arnaud Sauthier at the end of last year, the dining outlet is currently helmed by renowned Chef-patron Alain Roux.

Blue by Alain Ducasse

Next, we’ve got Blue by Alain Ducasse, the one Michelin-starred venue that coalesces the best of French and Thai cultures. All the way from Paris to Bangkok, the dining outlet invites diners to embark on a culinary journey of contemporary French cuisine developed by the exceptional Chef Alain Ducasse. Situated within ICONSIAM, the French fare is served in a chic, contemporary setting featuring floor-to-ceiling windows offering river and city views. The restaurant offers private dining, too.

Chef’s Table

Situated atop the 61st floor of Lebua at State Tower, Chef’s Table delivers the ultimate French fine dining experience. At the two Michelin-starred restaurant, top-notch French fare is prepared at the chef’s table — conveniently located at the heart of the restaurant, accompanied by views of the Bangkok skyline. A golden and grandiose design ethos dominates the interiors for a grand meal.

Restaurant Stage

If more private standalone restaurants are more suited to your preferences, consider reserving a table at Restaurant Stage. This urban fine dining outlet helmed by Chef-patron Jay Sansingkeaw and team serves up French cuisine with added global nuances crafted with fine seasonal ingredients. The Art Deco-inspired interiors provide an intimate, voguish setting to wine and dine in.

Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleu

Next on the list is The Okura Prestige Bangkok’s French fine dining outlet, Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleu. When dining at this one Michelin Star restaurant, expect French cuisine with Japanese influences embodying a nice blend of textures, temperatures, flavours, and colours. If you want to fully bask in the vistas of downtown Bangkok, dine al fresco on the cantilevered deck.

Côte by Mauro Colagreco

Back in December 2021, Côte by Mauro Colagreco received its very first Michelin Star and a Michelin Service Award. Sophisticated, stylish, and serene, Capella Bangkok’s dining outlet offers a Riviera-inspired dining experience. The food served is a contemporary reinterpretation of the traditional recipes and culinary heritage of the French and Italian riviera.

Savelberg Thailand

Here we’ve got another two Michelin-starred restaurant, Savelberg Thailand. Fine French gastronomy and a selection of exclusive wines, Savelberg Thailand is another cherished restaurant among Bangkokians. Enter a world of European charm and indulge in high-quality cooking prepared by Chef Henk Savelberg here.

The Allium Bangkok

Award-winning French restaurant The Allium Bangkok concludes our list. Located within The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, this dining outlet serves modern French cuisine prepared in the open kitchen, offering diners an up-close-and-personal dining experience.

