High Tea Hop: Afternoon Tea Sets to Try This August

From special collaborations to seasonal menus, treat yourself to these afternoon tea sets in Bangkok this August 2022.

New afternoon sweets and savouries are always cooking in Bangkok kitchens, from jewellery-inspired cakes to an all-cacao afternoon tea set. Whenever you’re in need of a quick pick-me-up, bookmark these afternoon treats in August 2022.

[Hero and featured image credit: The St. Regis Bangkok]

Afternoon Tea Sets to try this August

Not only is The St. Regis Bangkok’s latest afternoon tea set a feast for your appetite, it is also a treat for the eyes. Working in collaboration with the Italian jeweller miSiS, Executive Sous Chef Kesinee Damrongsakul has crafted The Language of Flowers afternoon tea set that draws inspiration from miSiS’ jewellery collection. The delights include Blueberry Cheese Tart, Peach and Cherry Mousse, Green Apple and Vanilla Choux, Lemon and Cherry Blossom Macaron and more, all of which are presented in exotic butterfly shape.

The Language of Flowers afternoon tea set is served at The St. Regis Bar and The Drawing Room during 2pm-5pm until September 30, 2022. It is priced at THB1,800++ per set for two. For reservations, contact 02 207 7777.

Chocolate fans will drool over this immersive chocolate experience conceptualised into a Chocolate Afternoon Tea Set by Pastry Chef Den of Park Hyatt Bangkok. The sweet and savoury delicacies are bursting with cacao, from cacao blinis with Avruga Caviar, chocolate braised duck choux, and chocolate scones alongside other tarts and cakes.

Chocolate Afternoon Tea is served daily at the Living Room during 2pm-5pm until October 31, 2022. It is priced at THB1,200++ per person. For reservations, contact 02 012 1234.

Apart from its delicious mooncakes, the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok also honours the Mid-Autumn Festival this month with a Chinese-inspired Mid-Autumn Festival Afternoon Tea Set. The hotel celebrates firstly with a mooncake-shaped coconut ice cream mooncake with mango lime sorbet, plus a wide selection of sweets and savouries. You’ll see, for instance, Mandarin orange with honey sponge tiramisu, raspberry and ginger choux, Chinese BBQ pork mooncake, and foie gras choux seasoned with five spices and organic mulberry honey.

The Mid-Autumn Festival Afternoon Tea Set is served at The Authors’ Lounge during 12pm-6pm, priced at THB1,500++ per person. For reservations, contact 02 659 9000.

The tiered, pastel delectables here are delicately designed to simulate a colourful tropical garden on your plate. Mostly taking on the fruity note, the sweet and savoury selections are Apple Yuzu Sorbet, Rosechy Blossom, Lemongrass Tartlets, Lychee Choux au Craquelin with Salmon Mousse, and Fried Brioche with Tamarind Pulled Pork to name a few. The yummy bites are enhanced with TWG teas, or coffee.

The Floral Daydream Afternoon Tea is available at Maa Laa Café & Studio during 2pm-5pm, priced at THB1,199 net for two persons. For reservations, contact 02 476 0022.