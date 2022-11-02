High Tea Hop: Afternoon Tea Sets to Try This November

From all-lavender treats to light vegan bites, treat yourself to these afternoon tea sets in Bangkok this November 2022.

Inventive afternoon sweets and savouries are continuously being crafted in the kitchens of Bangkok, no matter what the current dessert trends are. Therefore, whenever you’re in need of a quick pick-me-up or a treat-day cheat day, book your table at these hotels for an indulgent afternoon tea this November 2022.

[Hero and featured image credit: 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok]

Afternoon Tea Sets to try this November 2022

As one of the top destinations for afternoon tea, the Anantara Siam Bangkok has come up with yet another splendid afternoon treat with an artist collaboration. The brainchild of the hotel’s Executive Pastry Chef and Atthakrisna Vannason, or Krishna the Fifth, The House of Eden afternoon tea draws subtle inspiration from the forbidden garden and its mythical creatures. The sweet and savoury bites include Envy apple and earl grey macarons, a ‘naked’ gala apple tartlet with chestnut leaf, and beetroot and crab meat rillettes. Several exclusive artworks by Krishna the Fifth will also be exhibited at the hotel.

The House of Eden afternoon tea is served daily in the Lobby Lounge from 2pm-6pm, priced at THB1,950++ for two persons. For more information and reservations, contact 02 126 8866.

Reflecting on the earthy, warm tones of the autumn seasons, the new afternoon tea set from The St. Regis Bangkok is full of seasonal favourites. Think, pistachio éclair, carrot cake Swiss roll, and 72% dark chocolate caramel macaron and coco rocher cronut. Other than that, the usual sumptuous parade is still on, including red velvet Bread, cranberry scones, smoked duck and berries sauce, octopus and heirloom tomatoes, and so much more.

The Autumn Afternoon Tea is served at The St. Regis Bar and The Drawing Room until November 30, 2022 from 2pm-5pm, priced at THB1,800++ per set for two persons.

137 Pillars Suites & Residences celebrates the glory of nature with an art exhibition and a vegan afternoon tea. While the ‘Aesthetics of Nature’ exhibition decorates Baan Borneo Club with beautiful art pieces, the ‘Nature’s Opulence’ afternoon tea set showcases the full potential of nature through plant-based treats. Highlights include parsnip cremeux with piquillos on quinoa crunch, truffle cashew nut cheese, almond praline on sponge biscuit and blueberry cheesecake macaron.

Nature’s Opulence vegan afternoon tea is available everyday at Baan Borneo Club from 1pm-5pm, priced at THB1,600++ per two persons. For more information and reservations, contact 02 079 7000.

This autumn, the smell of lavender fills the leafy conservatory of The Bakery at The Athenee Hotel. The Lavender Afternoon Tea features the aromatic flower in almost all of the sweets and savouries, where highlights include a lavender chocolate praline, lavender financier, lavender scone, and citrus marinated salmon with lavender cream. Other light bites like gruyere scones and blue crab salad with crepe can be found on this purple-themed platter, too.

The Lavender Afternoon Tea is served daily at The Bakery from 2pm-5pm until November 30, 2022. For more information and reservations, contact 02 650 8800.