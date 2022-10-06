High Tea Hop: Afternoon Tea Sets to Try This October

From an autumn-inspired menu to an all-pink sweet treat, treat yourself to these afternoon tea sets in Bangkok this October 2022.

Inventive afternoon sweets and savouries are continuously being crafted in the kitchens of Bangkok, no matter what the current dessert trends are. Therefore, whenever you’re in need of a quick pick-me-up or a treat-day cheat day, book your seats at these hotels for an indulgent afternoon tea this October 2022.

[Hero image credit: Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok; featured image credit: The Okura Prestige Bangkok]

Afternoon Tea Sets to try this October

The Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok draws the inspiration from the surrounding greenery and shaded garden for its Verdant Afternoon Tea. This wonderful creation from Executive Pastry Chef Paul Kelly synchronises the green ambience of the hotel’s lobby with a sustainability concept. Presented with pride are sweets and savouries like soybean cream quenelle with carrot jelly and almond sable, foie gras roll on a brioche, and a shrimp cocktail wafer with mango and tobiko. Visit on a Wednesday to contribute part of your spending to the Foundation for the Blind.

The Verdant Afternoon Tea is available daily at the Lobby Lounge from 2pm-5pm for THB2,300++ for two persons. For more information and reservations, contact 02 095 9999.

The sweet afternoon tea at The Okura Prestige evolves as we step into the autumn season. The Koyo Afternoon Tea is an autumn menu of exquisitely arranged pieces of sweets and savouries that play with the colours and textures of the season. Served along with Mariage Frères tea, the sweet delicacies, such as yuzu scones, Sudachi meringue tarte, chocolate orange cake and Yanashi Pear gateaux cake, are presented dominantly in orange. Savoury highlights include Norwegian salmon and wasabi sando, and ebi togharashi brioche to balance out the sweetness perfectly.

The Koyo Afternoon Tea is available at Up & Above Restaurant and Bar from 2pm-5pm for THB1,750++ for two persons. For more information and reservations, contact 02 687 9000.

Executive Pastry Chef Franck Istel marks the transformation of the European summer to a breezy autumn with 14 seasonal delicacies. Amid the beautiful melodies from the hotel’s harpist Ms Tong-Juan Wang, diners will get to taste the famous ingredients of the season, including Mont Blanc chestnut purée, chocolate hazelnut ball, pistachio cherry madeleine, smoked duck and pumpkin mustard cream tartlet, quail egg and black truffle choux, and many more. In addition, Ronnefeldt teas selected by the tea master will also accompany the treats.

The Autumn Melodies Afternoon Tea is available daily until November 23, 2022 from 2pm-5pm at Lobby Lounge and Hanuman Bar, priced at THB1,290++ per set. For more information and reservations, contact 02 162 9000.

To honour Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Shangri-La presents an exclusive edition of their sumptuous afternoon tea in adorable pink hues. The Pretty in Pink afternoon tea created by Shangri-La’s new Executive Pastry Chef Alexander Hekimov involves several special ingredients, including vanilla panna cotta with rose and lychee, macaroon with raspberry and cream cheese mousse, and strawberry namelaka with chocolate sponge. To cut the sweetness, turn to the savoury foie gras terrine, pomelo coconut salad, and more.

The Pretty in Pink afternoon tea is available at the Lobby Lounge until November 30, 2022 from 2pm-6pm, priced at THB1,999 net per two persons. For more information and reservations, contact 02 236 7777.