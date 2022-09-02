High Tea Hop: Afternoon Tea Sets to Try This September

From an American adaptation of afternoon tea to a chocolate-only collection, treat yourself to these afternoon tea sets in Bangkok this September 2022.

New afternoon sweets and savouries are always cooking in Bangkok kitchens, from monsoon-inspired cakes to an all-cacao afternoon tea set. Whenever you’re in need of a quick pick-me-up or a treat day cheat day, bookmark these afternoon teas this September 2022.

[Hero and featured image credit: Waldorf Astoria Bangkok]

Afternoon Tea Sets to try this September

Inspired by the classic American sweets and savouries created by the Waldorf Astoria New York, the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, under the hands of chef Chalit Kobaukaew and chef Andrea Noli, has come up with its own American afternoon tea set. The new package comes with savoury bites like Organic Egg Benedict with Smoked Salmon, Waldorf Salad Tortilla Wrap with Walnut Tuiles, and Crab Cake dipped with Thousand Island Dressing. On the dessert side, don’t miss the Modern Strawberry Red Velvet Cake, New York Sundae Choux, and Peacock Alley’s signature Coffee, Orange Chocolate Cake.

The new afternoon tea set is served daily at Peacock Alley from 1pm-5pm, priced at THB2,500++ for two persons. For more information, contact 02 846 8888.

Created to be reminiscent of the hovering clouds above Bangkok during the rainy season, the Monsoon Afternoon Tea from the Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel offers a fruitful indulgence with a tempting twist. The wonderful delectables from Pastry Chef Narong Chaiwicha include a Flamed Peach & Lavender Financier, Cherry Pavlova, Apricot Mignardises and Berry Tartlet to name a few. Cut the sweetness with the savoury Larb Tuna Taco topped with Wasabi Mayo, Roasted Chicken Artichoke Canapé, and Ham & Cheese Sandwich.

The Monsoon Afternoon Tea is served at R Bar from 2pm-5pm until September 30, 2022, priced at THB899++ for two persons. For more information and reservation, contact 02 125 5105.

Nibble on your favourite treats beside the calming Chao Phraya River at The Lobby of The Peninsula Bangkok. The Traditional Afternoon Tea set spoils high-tea hoppers with a sumptuous Paris Brest, Rum Baba, Red Velvet, Young Coconut Sorbet, Egg Salad, Ham and Cheese on Toast and more. For something to drink, guests can choose from the Mariage Frères collections or Chiang Mai’s Araksa Organic teas, as well as the hotel’s very own Valrhona Hot Chocolate.

The Traditional Afternoon Tea is served at The Lobby from Monday to Friday from 2pm-6pm, priced at THB1,998++ for two persons. For more information and reservations, contact 02 020 6969.

The exclusive Chocolate-Themed Afternoon Tea set at the Carlton Hotel Bangkok is made for all frantic chocolate lovers. Imported high-quality chocolate from Belgium and France is incorporated in the nine vast selections of chocolate items, for which the star of the show is definitely the Chocolate Strawberry Jelly. This is a combination of strawberry jelly and chocolate mousse. Enjoy it with a choice of TWG tea or a glass of sparkling wine.

The Chocolate-Themed Afternoon Tea is served daily at Tuxedo Espresso Bar from 12pm-4.30pm until the end of October 2022. Prices start at THB1,380++ for two persons. For more information and reservations, contact 02 090 7888.