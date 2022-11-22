Chef Arnaud’s Alpea Fully Opens Today

Following the opening of his highly anticipated restaurant, Maison Dunand, Chef Arnaud Dunand has finally announced the opening of Alpea in the same location today.

Located in the homey venue on Sathorn Soi 10, Maison Dunand is almost like Chef Arnaud’s private space, where the nostalgia of his past comes to life. The result is a fine dining restaurant that has its roots in the stunning Alpine region of Savoie and Brittany in France. Now, it is joined by Alpea, a more casual French bistro and grocery store.

Other than several sumptuous dishes inspired by the chef’s childhood, the bistro presents an impressive selection of cheeses from Savoie, and everywhere in the world. Fragrant pastries, house-made bread, cookies, and other bakery items are also served throughout the day.

The biggest part of Alpea, however, is the one-of-a-kind artisanal grocery store that sells high-quality and quite hard-to-find produce from France such as cold cuts, dry pasta, vinegar, wine, and other staples. Visitors can also buy their favourite cheeses here as well.

As a wonderful place to enjoy your lunch, dinner, weekend breakfast, after-dinner drinks, or simply go grocery, Alpea is a proud creation from Chef Arnaud, ready to launch for all foodies in Bangkok to enjoy.

Alpea opens daily from 12am-2.30pm and 5.30pm-10pm, and for breakfast on weekends from 7.30am-10am. The grocery store opens every day from 9am-10pm. For more information and reservations, contact 065 639 0515 or book here.

[Hero and featured image credit: Maison Dunand]