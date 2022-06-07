Anantara Riverside and Saneh Jaan are Hosting a Culinary Cruise this June

On the night of Sunday June 19, board the magnificent Manohra Cruises and taste two variations of authentic Thai delicacies from Executive Chef Phong Hinracha of the Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort and Chef Piyachart “Boy” Buddhivongse of Michelin-starred Saneh Jaan Restaurant. This ‘Manohra 4 Hands: a Culinary Cruise’ is guaranteed to be the highlight of your week.

In this terrific dinner, the two stars of the Thai food realm join hands to cook up six courses. The night starts with a decadent amuse-bouche and is followed by three specialised courses from each chef, including elevated traditional Thai appetisers from Chef Boy and longan charcoal-grilled ‘Benja’ baby chicken from Chef Phong. The meal is served on the luxury Manohra Cruises with Bangkok’s glistening temples in the background.

Chef Phong, having received huge recognition from the Hospitality Asia Platinum Awards in Malaysia and Thailand, is famous for his unique ways of blending Thai heritage with international flavours from his globetrotting experiences. Meanwhile, Chef Boy from Saneh Jaan is known amongst his team to have an eye for detail and mind-blowing creativity that enables the chef to produce several food-as-art dishes.

Indulge in the one-night-only meal accompanied by a series of wine pairings and live entertainment on Sunday June 19. The price is set at THB3,500 net per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 431 9487 or visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort]