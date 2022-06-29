The Anantara Layan Phuket Resort is Teaming up with R-Haan this July

On 8 and 9 July 2022, the Anantara Layan Phuket Resort is hosting a two-night pop-up with a two Michelin-starred chef from the beloved R-Haan in Bangkok. Here’s everything you need to know.

For this menu, Chef Chumpol crafts up interpretations of Thai cuisine nuanced with unique spins on dishes relished by the Thai Royal family throughout the years. The dishes served will also be cooked with locally sourced produces. All in all, the ‘Sustainable Wisdom of Thai Herb Samrub’ menu takes inspiration from local, traditional recipes which represent the essence of Thai cuisine as well as the complexity of the different herbs and spices.

In terms of the dishes, the amuse-bouche course signifies a culinary welcome to Thailand with the Kingdom’s five different regions represented in delicious bite-sized hors d’oeuvres. As for the remaining courses, highlight dishes include: silky-smooth coconut cream and galangal bisque with squid ink served with a crispy parmesan cheese stick; the Lobster Tom Yam Soup which has been recreated from an ancient recipe; and Phuket-style crab and wild betel leaf curry.

The two-night gourmet experience will take place within the luxury resort’s Thai dining outlet, Dee Plee. The dinner is priced at THB 3,700++ per person, and the dinner and wine pairing is priced at THB 6,700++ per person.

For more information and reservations, call 07 631 7200 or visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Anantara Layan Phuket Resort]