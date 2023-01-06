High Tea Hop: Afternoon Tea Sets to Try This January

Begin the new year by adding a little bit of sweetness to your life. Treat yourself to these afternoon tea sets in Bangkok this January 2023.

Inventive afternoon sweets and savouries are continuously being crafted in the kitchens of Bangkok, no matter what the current dessert trends are. Therefore, whenever you’re in need of a quick pick-me-up or a treat-day cheat day, book your table at these hotels for an indulgent afternoon tea this January 2023.

[Hero image credit: The St. Regis Bangkok]

Afternoon Tea Sets to try this January 2023

Festive Afternoon Tea at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

The festive season is not over yet at The Authors’ Lounge, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok. Served in a train-shaped box, 13 adorable artisanal bites represent beautifully the spirit of the season. Expect sweets like apple caramel and walnut cake, chestnut pear yuzu tartlet, chocolate cheesecake, and savouries like smoked salmon snowball and Boston lobster in cinnamon brioche.

The Festive Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,650++ per person. Available until January 15, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 659 9000.

Festive Afternoon Tea at The St. Regis Bangkok

It’s as if Christmas never left, and with the deliberately created Festive Afternoon Tea and the gingerbread house display at The St. Regis Bar, it never has to. Piled up on the treasure box and golden trays are Mini Stollen, Passionfruit Christmas Pudding, Mince Pie Matcha Tree, and Spices Soaked Fruit Scones, to name a few. Some savoury bites to clear the palate are Truffle Egg Custard and Caviar, Chicken Liver Pate and Red Currant Jam, Turkey and Beetroot Bread and more.

The Festive Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,000++ per person. Available until January 31, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 207 7777.

Heritage Afternoon Tea at the W Bankok

Forever a Bangkokian’s favourite al fresco afternoon tea, Paii invites all diners to appreciate the cool breezes of 2023 with its Heritage Afternoon Tea. The sumptuous macarons, scones, and more are very well paired with your selection of TWG tea, while the savoury menu items are centred around a modern Thai seafood concept.

The Heritage Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,690++ for two persons. For more information and reservations, contact 02 344 4000.

Seedling to Chocolate Afternoon Tea at the Shangri-La Bangkok

The Shangri-La Bangkok’s newest Seedling to Chocolate Afternoon Tea is designed specifically to support the local community as well as a more sustainable food chain. Executive Pastry Chef Alex Hekimov presents a series of chocolate-forward menu items made with locally-harvested, roasted, and grounded cacao from Chiang Mai. From sweet white to bitter dark, the treats incorporate 38-89% dark cacao to cater to different chocolate preferences.

The Seedling to Chocolate Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,999 net for two persons. Available from January 8 to April 30, 2023.

