High Tea Hop: Afternoon Tea Sets to Try This July 2022

Delicately designed and simply sumptuous, treat yourself to these afternoon tea sets in Bangkok this July 2022.

New afternoon sweets and savouries are always cooking in Bangkok hotels, from flowery, layered cakes to indulgent berry tarts for the summer season. Whenever you’re in need of a quick pick-me-up, bookmark these afternoon treats in July 2022.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Okura Prestige Bangkok]

Always reminiscent of the seasons in Japan, The Okura Prestige simulates Japan’s early-summer lavender season into its super photogenic Lavender Afternoon Tea this month. The adorable purple items include Potato Choux Cream, Blueberry Cheesecake, Lavender Chocolate Praline, the signature Lavender Macaron, and a lot more. Along with a pot of tea, savoury highlights, such as Foie Gras Brioche and Fig and Smoked Salmon Sando, are provided as well.

Lavender Afternoon Tea is served daily from 2pm-5pm, and priced at THB1750++ per set for two. For more information, contact 02 687 9000.

The latest collaboration between the Anantara Siam Bangkok and Thai visual artist Naraphat Sakarthornsap results in an elegant and sumptuous afternoon tea set. Inspired by the artist’s childhood imagination and created by the Executive Pastry Chef Anupong Nualchawee, House of Bloom afternoon tea showcases several floral-themed pastries such as Orchid Cake, Petal Cake, and Lavender Scones. The multi-layered savouries are just as appetising, with Shrimp Wrapped in Lotus and Spring Rolls with Sea Bass.

House of Bloom Afternoon Tea is available daily from 2pm-6pm, priced at THB1950++ for two.

Fans of berries will be struck with a series of handcrafted sweets created with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackcurrants and many more at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. The sweet list stars Blackcurrant Tart, Blueberry Madeleines, Summer Berry Pudding, Raspberry Swiss Roll, and Mixed Berry Tart. On the savoury note, Spicy Blue Crab Salad in Mini Brioche Roll and Smoked Salmon Tartine will help to refresh your palate.

The Summer Berry Afternoon Tea is available on Saturday and Sunday until August 31, 2022 at THB990++ per couple.

The Siam Hotel serves a British afternoon tea with three luxurious options this month: with coffee or tea, with a glass of Emile Boeckel Cremant d’Alsace Brut, or with Moët & Chandon Piccolo. While sipping on your sparkling, an impressive line of sweets and savouries is tiered up on the platter, like Soft Chocolate, Salt Caramel & Honeycomb Tart, profiteroles, Blueberry & Ricotta Tart, raisin scones with clotted cream and lemon curd, Truffled Egg Finger Sandwich, Crab & Gruyere Quiche, and a lot more.

The Siam’s afternoon tea set is served daily during 2pm-5pm, price starting at THB2765 for two. For more information and reservation, contact 02 206 6999.

