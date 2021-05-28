After staying at home for so long, one starts to run out of lunch and dinner ideas. If you’re lazy to cook or looking for some delivery ideas, one can always find inspirations from food photos others have been posting online. Take a peek into what foodies have been ordering home.

June Sawitri

Everyone who has been following this celebrity MC and well-loved food connoisseurs would know that she loves cooking and seeking delicious street food. But aside from her home-cooked meal ideas, she’s also fond of noodles. In particular, fishball noodle from ‘Che Pui’, an Old Town favourite for many locals.

Order from Chepui here.

Yossie Nanakorn

The content creator and baker Yossie Nanankorn has been delivering services for her fried pork neck with jaew sauce and home-baked brownies. While her menus may take centre stage in her feed, one sees that she appreciates artisanal bakeries such as these croissants from Tiengna Viennoiserie.

Order from Tiengna here or visit Instagram @yossiebistro for Yossie’s home-cooked food.

Phlat Nithipipitchai

Food stylist and foodie Phlat (often called Golf Phlat after his Instagram handle) is also known for his delicious feed. He’s been getting deliveries from an eclectic choice of restaurants. Still, there’s no denying that his Iwate kuroge wagyu & Bafun uni with truffle box from Sho Kappo By Hajime is one of the fanciest from his recent posts. Enjoy this under the moonlight from your apartment or home, and you’ll feel like you get to tiew thip (i.e. metaphysically travel) to Japan.

Order from Sho Kappo here.

Ploy Chariyaves

Writer and lifestyle guru Ploy Chariyaves is known for her love of food. Many years back, she came out with a beautifully illustrated book on desserts called ‘So Sweet’, where she passionately talks about her passion and stories around different desserts. Her Instagram is similar to that book since it captures her love for food and interior styling. Her post of baked sausage rolls from ‘A) Fox Princess Kitchen’ by It’s Happened group makes for a great afternoon tea or coffee.

Order from A) Fox Princess Kitchen here.

Pasnee Kornsritipa

It’s rare to find deliveries on Pasnee’s feed because who needs food deliveries when one can cook like Pasnee. Just as her hashtag #pasneesoulfeast suggests, her food is meant to be healing for the soul. One does feel comforted by just looking at the heart she’s put into each dish. However, on a rare occasion, one sees that she does get deliveries for menus such as moo hun (Chinese roast suckling pig).

Order Moo Hun here or visit Instagram @pasnee for Pasnee’s home-cooked food.

