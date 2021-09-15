5 Bangkok Restaurants that Offer Private Dining Rooms

If you’re looking to dine out but still feel unsafe, check out these restaurants that have private dining rooms in Bangkok.

With the dine-in ban being lifted since the start of the month, many have gone out to enjoy a long-awaited meal at their favourite restaurants. However, some are still contemplating whether to leave their safe haven or not. Easing some of these worries, these standalone restaurants are equipped with a private dining room for customers to feel secure and a little secluded from other guests. Here’s how you can delight in a more private dining experience while still going out.

[Hero image credit: Gaa; Featured image credit: Nusara]

Nusara

Voted 20th on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 list and known as one of Bangkok’s most celebrated private fine dining experiences, Nusara’s eminent chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn’s pivots on sophisticated Thai flavours. Indulge in this fine Thai cuisine while overlooking the Wat Pho temple when you dine in private at Nusara.

Note: Nusara is fully booked for September and reservations for October commence on September 17, 2021.

For more information, visit Nusara’s website.

La Casa Nostra

Wine bar and Italian restaurant La Casa Nostra serves authentic Italian cuisine. Chef Alessandro’s respect and fondness for ‘elegant rusticity’ is reflected in the food served at La Casa Nostra, between a cosy yet sophisticated atmosphere, a spacious outdoor space, and a private dining room.

For more information, visit La Casa Nostra’s website.

Savelberg

Savelberg has set a benchmark for French Gastronomy in Thailand’s capital. For those that appreciate the French palate, this modern fine-dining European restaurant offers both an a la carte menu and the Savelberg experience menu. The latter option consists of a four-course menu, a six-course menu, and an eight-course menu, and can be enjoyed in one of their private dining rooms, too.

For more information, visit Savelberg’s website.



Khao

Now open again for dine-in, Khao serves authentic Thai cuisine inspired by traditional and beloved recipes. You can choose between a la carte options or choose from three set menus, and enjoy each of these within a private room with friends and family if you please.

For more information, visit Khao’s website.

Gaa

A contemporary Indian fine dining restaurant located in a traditional Thai house in the heart of Bangkok, the Gaa private dining experience is a perfect amalgamation of tradition and modernity. Due to the current guidelines, Gaa is hosting one chef’s table a night in a private and secure expanse. Helmed by Michelin-starred Chef Garima Arora, it is sure to be an intimate and memorable experience.

For more information, visit Gaa’s website.