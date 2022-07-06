World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022: 4 Bangkok Restaurants Make The 51-100 List

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 unveiled the top restaurant rankings from No.51 to No.100 last night, ahead of the highly awaited annual awards ceremony. Thailand is represented by four Bangkok restaurants on the list.

Placing establishments from across six continents on the global map and celebrating diverse cuisines, the 50 Best list is created through a voting system. Over 1,000 experts in the fields of gastronomy and hospitality, globally known chefs, food connoisseurs, writers and journalists serve as the voting panel. This year’s extended list features acclaimed restaurants from over 22 countries and debut entries from destinations including Mexico, the UAE and France.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Sühring]

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022

With 20 new entries from various cities, including Melbourne, Dubai and Mexico City, the 51-100 list has prominent restaurants such as Trèsind Studio, offering exquisite Indian food, and Orfali Bros Bistro with an authentic Syrian menu (both in Dubai, UAE, at No.57 and No.87, respectively). It also features other debutants, including the Italian special Rosetta (Mexico City at No.60) and Máximo Bistrot (No.89) serving traditional Mexican food with an innovative twist.

Leading the roster with the highest number of entries is Asia with 14 restaurants, closely followed by Europe (13), North America (11), South America (7) and the Middle East (2).

Topping the list at No. 51 is Guadalajara’s Alcalde, featuring homely Mexican cooking made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The budding restaurant is regularly seen grabbing top spots on Latin America’s 50 Restaurants list, under the guidance of Chef Francisco ‘Paco’ Ruano.

Three new entries from France included in the 51-100 list are Table by Bruno Verjus, featuring delicately prepared seafood (No.77), in Paris; the award-winning AM par Alexandre Mazzia (No.80), highlighting the local flavours of the Democratic Republic of Congo, in Marseille; and Flocons de Sel (No.99) in Megève, offering a menu inspired by the lush Alpines.

Thailand is represented on the list with four Bangkok restaurants. These include Le Du (No. 65), Sühring (No. 66), Samrub Samrub Thai (No. 75), and Raan Jay Fai (No. 85).

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants: The 51-100 List

No.51: Alcalde, Guadalajara

No.52: Sud 777, Mexico City

No.53: D.O.M., São Paulo

No.54: Lyle’s, London

No.55: Azurmendi, Larrabetzu

No.56: La Colombe, Cape Town

No.57: Trèsind Studio, Dubai

No.58: Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen, Paris

No.59: Sazenka, Tokyo

No.60: Rosetta, Mexico City

No.61: La Grenouillère, La Madelaine–sous–Montreuil

No.62: Ernst, Berlin

No.63: Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, New York

No.64: Fu He Hui, Shanghai

No.65: Le Du, Bangkok

No.66: Sühring, Bangkok

No.67: Evvai, São Paulo

No.68: Kjolle, Lima

No.69: Cosme, New York

No.70: Zén, Singapore

No.71: Mingles, Seoul

No.72: Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

No.73: Kol, London

No.74: Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills

No.75: Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok

No.76: Neighborhood, Hong Kong

No.77: Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris

No.78: Lasai, Rio de Janeiro

No.79: Estela, New York

No.80: AM par Alexandre Mazzia, Marseille

No.81: Brat, London

No.82: Sézanne, Tokyo

No.83: El Chato, Bogotá

No.84: Gimlet at Cavendish House, Melbourne

No.85: Raan Jay Fai, Bangkok

No.86: Mikla, Istanbul

No.87: Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai

No.88: Mishiguene, Buenos Aires

No.89: Máximo Bistrot, Mexico City

No.90: Wolfgat, Paternoster

No.91: Oriole, Chicago

No.92: Indian Accent, New Delhi

No.93: Hertog Jan at Botanic Sanctuary, Antwerp

No.94: Burnt Ends, Singapore

No.95: Meta, Singapore

No.96: Maní, São Paulo

No.97: Benu, San Francisco

No.98: Tantris, Munich

No.99: Flocons de Sel, Megève

No.100: Wing, Hong Kong

You can catch the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 awards ceremony via Facebook live stream on the 50 Best Facebook page and YouTube channel. The streaming will commence at 8:30 PM (UK time) on 18 July.

