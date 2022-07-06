World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022: 4 Bangkok Restaurants Make The 51-100 List

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 unveiled the top restaurant rankings from No.51 to No.100 last night, ahead of the highly awaited annual awards ceremony. Thailand is represented by four Bangkok restaurants on the list.
Placing establishments from across six continents on the global map and celebrating diverse cuisines, the 50 Best list is created through a voting system. Over 1,000 experts in the fields of gastronomy and hospitality, globally known chefs, food connoisseurs, writers and journalists serve as the voting panel. This year’s extended list features acclaimed restaurants from over 22 countries and debut entries from destinations including Mexico, the UAE and France.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Sühring]
The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022
With 20 new entries from various cities, including Melbourne, Dubai and Mexico City, the 51-100 list has prominent restaurants such as Trèsind Studio, offering exquisite Indian food, and Orfali Bros Bistro with an authentic Syrian menu (both in Dubai, UAE, at No.57 and No.87, respectively). It also features other debutants, including the Italian special Rosetta (Mexico City at No.60) and Máximo Bistrot (No.89) serving traditional Mexican food with an innovative twist.
Leading the roster with the highest number of entries is Asia with 14 restaurants, closely followed by Europe (13), North America (11), South America (7) and the Middle East (2).
Topping the list at No. 51 is Guadalajara’s Alcalde, featuring homely Mexican cooking made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The budding restaurant is regularly seen grabbing top spots on Latin America’s 50 Restaurants list, under the guidance of Chef Francisco ‘Paco’ Ruano.
Three new entries from France included in the 51-100 list are Table by Bruno Verjus, featuring delicately prepared seafood (No.77), in Paris; the award-winning AM par Alexandre Mazzia (No.80), highlighting the local flavours of the Democratic Republic of Congo, in Marseille; and Flocons de Sel (No.99) in Megève, offering a menu inspired by the lush Alpines.
Thailand is represented on the list with four Bangkok restaurants. These include Le Du (No. 65), Sühring (No. 66), Samrub Samrub Thai (No. 75), and Raan Jay Fai (No. 85).
The World’s 50 Best Restaurants: The 51-100 List
No.51: Alcalde, Guadalajara
No.52: Sud 777, Mexico City
No.53: D.O.M., São Paulo
No.54: Lyle’s, London
No.55: Azurmendi, Larrabetzu
No.56: La Colombe, Cape Town
No.57: Trèsind Studio, Dubai
No.58: Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen, Paris
No.59: Sazenka, Tokyo
No.60: Rosetta, Mexico City
No.61: La Grenouillère, La Madelaine–sous–Montreuil
No.62: Ernst, Berlin
No.63: Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, New York
No.64: Fu He Hui, Shanghai
No.65: Le Du, Bangkok
No.66: Sühring, Bangkok
No.67: Evvai, São Paulo
No.68: Kjolle, Lima
No.69: Cosme, New York
No.70: Zén, Singapore
No.71: Mingles, Seoul
No.72: Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
No.73: Kol, London
No.74: Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills
No.75: Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok
No.76: Neighborhood, Hong Kong
No.77: Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris
No.78: Lasai, Rio de Janeiro
No.79: Estela, New York
No.80: AM par Alexandre Mazzia, Marseille
No.81: Brat, London
No.82: Sézanne, Tokyo
No.83: El Chato, Bogotá
No.84: Gimlet at Cavendish House, Melbourne
No.85: Raan Jay Fai, Bangkok
No.86: Mikla, Istanbul
No.87: Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai
No.88: Mishiguene, Buenos Aires
No.89: Máximo Bistrot, Mexico City
No.90: Wolfgat, Paternoster
No.91: Oriole, Chicago
No.92: Indian Accent, New Delhi
No.93: Hertog Jan at Botanic Sanctuary, Antwerp
No.94: Burnt Ends, Singapore
No.95: Meta, Singapore
No.96: Maní, São Paulo
No.97: Benu, San Francisco
No.98: Tantris, Munich
No.99: Flocons de Sel, Megève
No.100: Wing, Hong Kong
You can catch the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 awards ceremony via Facebook live stream on the 50 Best Facebook page and YouTube channel. The streaming will commence at 8:30 PM (UK time) on 18 July.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.