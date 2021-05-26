Don’t let the ongoing hiccups we’ve all been facing ruin your day, wallow in some of Bangkok’s top-quality and most-loved dishes from the city’s superb restaurants – who are now fully equipped, delivery-wise.
Whether it’s a full-on or semi lockdown situation, you can now transform your home into a fine-dining sphere within seconds. We’ve gathered some of Bangkok’s best-recommended food hubs serving premium menus ranging from twisted street-food items to homemade dishes – made with love and strict hygienic precautions – all ready to be served straight to your home.
Indus
An Indian restaurant delivering fine-dining experience, Indus, is now offering a takeaway and delivery service bringing you the distinctive taste of Delhi from the kitchen right to your doorstep. Enjoy a box of goodness – the bhel puri, papdi chat with spiced potatoes and yoghurt, pani puri with tamarind chutney, and samosa chat with garnish – for lunch, dinner or anytime of the day. The delivery service is available daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. via Grab and Foodpanda, with all orders hygienically packed into a recyclable box. You can also get a 20-percent discount on all items, as well as discounts of between 30-37 percent for the four value sets.
Lady L Garden Bistro
Homage to the European flavours, Lady L’s best selling dish like the famous grilled Australian rack of Lamb with sautéed new potatoes, baby carrots and red wine sauce is now available for a delivery. For May’s special offerings, the fine-dining restaurant has put together two of their signature sets. Signature set 1 (1,999 THB) includes Cobb Salad, Red Wine Vinaigrette, homemade Angle Hair with Truffle Cream Sauce, Beef Wellington with Red Wine Sauce and Sticky Toffee Pudding (No Ice Cream) as a dessert. For Signature set 2 (1,299 THB), we see Baby Rocket Salad, Fresh Pears, Blue Cheese, Lemon Honey Dressing, Spaghetti Seafood A.O.P, Kurobuta Pork Chop, Sautéed Peas and Mashed Potatoes with Mustard Sauce, as well as Sticky Toffee Pudding (No Ice Cream) to finish off your scintillating meal. Lady L also offers a 25-percent discount on all delivery and takeaway orders throughout May.
La Dotta
Stage
Stage, a casual fine-dining French restaurant, is back with their delivery service offering guests a first-class meal to sophisticatedly indulge at home. The new menu, as part of ‘Stage 5.0: The World’s Street Food’, is the Ramen – a comfort food with a twist. From Duck Ramen (Duck Breast / Duck Egg / Duck Broth) for THB 290, Roasted Beef Truffle Ramen (Wagyu / Truffle / Chicken Egg / Beef Bone Broth) for THB 550, to Lobster Ramen (Tonkotsu & Lobster Broth / Lobster Tail / Chicken Egg) for THB 850, the ramen noodles are freshly made and packed into a reusable box for delivery. Additionally, some of Stage’s most-loved dishes, such as Uni Pasta (THB 1,000), Truffle Hot Dog (THB 350) and Lobster Roll (THB 750) are also available for delivery. And don’t forget to finish off with the restaurant’s signature desserts like Chocolate Macadamia Tart (THB 690), Butter Croissant (THB 120) and Signature Dessert (THB 450 for 6 pieces) – all prices excluding 7% vat.