Don’t let the ongoing hiccups we’ve all been facing ruin your day, wallow in some of Bangkok’s top-quality and most-loved dishes from the city’s superb restaurants – who are now fully equipped, delivery-wise.

Whether it’s a full-on or semi lockdown situation, you can now transform your home into a fine-dining sphere within seconds. We’ve gathered some of Bangkok’s best-recommended food hubs serving premium menus ranging from twisted street-food items to homemade dishes – made with love and strict hygienic precautions – all ready to be served straight to your home.

Indus

An Indian restaurant delivering fine-dining experience, Indus, is now offering a takeaway and delivery service bringing you the distinctive taste of Delhi from the kitchen right to your doorstep. Enjoy a box of goodness – the bhel puri, papdi chat with spiced potatoes and yoghurt, pani puri with tamarind chutney, and samosa chat with garnish – for lunch, dinner or anytime of the day. The delivery service is available daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. via Grab and Foodpanda, with all orders hygienically packed into a recyclable box. You can also get a 20-percent discount on all items, as well as discounts of between 30-37 percent for the four value sets.

Lady L Garden Bistro Homage to the European flavours, Lady L’s best selling dish like the famous grilled Australian rack of Lamb with sautéed new potatoes, baby carrots and red wine sauce is now available for a delivery. For May’s special offerings, the fine-dining restaurant has put together two of their signature sets. Signature set 1 (1,999 THB) includes Cobb Salad, Red Wine Vinaigrette, homemade Angle Hair with Truffle Cream Sauce, Beef Wellington with Red Wine Sauce and Sticky Toffee Pudding (No Ice Cream) as a dessert. For Signature set 2 (1,299 THB), we see Baby Rocket Salad, Fresh Pears, Blue Cheese, Lemon Honey Dressing, Spaghetti Seafood A.O.P, Kurobuta Pork Chop, Sautéed Peas and Mashed Potatoes with Mustard Sauce, as well as Sticky Toffee Pudding (No Ice Cream) to finish off your scintillating meal. Lady L also offers a 25-percent discount on all delivery and takeaway orders throughout May. The delivery service is available daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (last order at 8:30 p.m.) via LINE Man, Robinhood and Nai Lert Express (free delivery within a 5 km. radius with a minimum order of 500 THB). To find out more, call 095 425 1424 or LINE: @nailert_legacy Ladylnailert.com

La Dotta

Widely known as the only pasta bar in Thailand serving scrumptious fresh-made pasta dishes, La Dotta is now doing delivery for all of their branches – Thonglor and Silom. To start off, order the delectable starters like Fritto Misto (deep fried calamari, red snapper & avocado with homemade tartare sauce) and Clams sautéed in white wine & garlic sauce. Then, get yourself tempted with some of La Dotta’s best-loved dishes, such as Tagliatelle Bolognese with a 24-hour slow cooked Wagyu beef shoulder & Parmigiano Reggiano, Pappardelle with an 8-hour braised lamb ragu & Parmigiano Reggiano and Vongole Moscardini. To finish off, enjoy a delicious bite of Bomboloni (deep fried Italian doughnuts) – all available for a delivery with just a few clicks! Plus, for those home-cooked pasta lovers, the restaurant also has in store fresh pasta (e.g. Tagliatelle, Pappardelle & Tortelloni four cheeses) and homemade sauces (e.g. Ragu Bolognese, Pesto Alla Genovese & Amatriciana). You can also get a 20-percent discount on all items when ordering the food via LINE: @ladotta.

@ladotta or call 02 236 5558 for the Silom branch. For the Thonglor branch, order via Grab, LINE: @ladotta or call 02 392 8688 The delivery service is available daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. via LINE Man, Foodpanda, Robinhood, LINE:

To find out more, visit Facebook & Instagram: @ladottapasta

Stage

Stage, a casual fine-dining French restaurant, is back with their delivery service offering guests a first-class meal to sophisticatedly indulge at home. The new menu, as part of ‘Stage 5.0: The World’s Street Food’, is the Ramen – a comfort food with a twist. From Duck Ramen (Duck Breast / Duck Egg / Duck Broth) for THB 290, Roasted Beef Truffle Ramen (Wagyu / Truffle / Chicken Egg / Beef Bone Broth) for THB 550, to Lobster Ramen (Tonkotsu & Lobster Broth / Lobster Tail / Chicken Egg) for THB 850, the ramen noodles are freshly made and packed into a reusable box for delivery. Additionally, some of Stage’s most-loved dishes, such as Uni Pasta (THB 1,000), Truffle Hot Dog (THB 350) and Lobster Roll (THB 750) are also available for delivery. And don’t forget to finish off with the restaurant’s signature desserts like Chocolate Macadamia Tart (THB 690), Butter Croissant (THB 120) and Signature Dessert (THB 450 for 6 pieces) – all prices excluding 7% vat.

The delivery service is available daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. via LINE: stagebkk.

Charmgang Curry Shop

A Thai restaurant serving Thai cuisines with a unique twist, Charmgang’s takeaway and delivery service is ready to serve deletable plates right at your doorstep. Savour the main dishes at home within the takeaway menu, such as Coconut Braised Beef Salad (390 THB) or Grilled Tomato Salad with Deep Fried Pork Belly (340 THB). And don’t forget to try some of the restaurant’s signature curry soups namely, White Curry of Smoked Kingfish (450 THB), Jungle Curry of Minced Prawns and Yellow Eggplants (490 THB) and Braised Beef Cheek with Cardamon (420 THB). Next, Charmgang’s special menu like Fried Chicken Wings with Pickled Lotus Roots (with Mieang Kham or Ka Prao sauce for selection) is as well not to be missed out. For desserts, try Sweeten Cassava with Kanom Kho and Red Bean Paste in Coconut Syrup or Coconut Pudding Tart to freshen up your palette after a meal full of superb flavours.

The delivery service is available on Wednesdays to Sundays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.