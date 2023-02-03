High Tea Hop: The Best Afternoon Tea Sets in Bangkok Right Now

Celebrate Valentine’s month with these love-themed bites, and treat yourself to these afternoon tea sets in Bangkok this February 2023.

Inventive afternoon sweets and savouries are continuously being crafted in the kitchens of Bangkok, no matter what the current dessert trends are. Therefore, whenever you’re in need of a quick pick-me-up or a treat-day cheat day, book your table at these hotels for an indulgent afternoon tea in Bangkok.

Afternoon Tea Sets to try this February 2023

The Anantara Siam Bangkok presents The House of Eternity, a love-centric afternoon tea set created in partnership with Pandora jewellery and artist Tossapon “Prince” Kongpipattanakarn. The tiered plates are filled with glamorous rosy delicacies such as blossom macarons, rose and lychee choux, and raspberry coconut torte. The highlight, more importantly, is the signature Heart Key Lock, which is inspired by Pandora’s newest charm.

The House of Eternity is priced at THB1,950++ per couple. For more information and reservations, contact 02 126 8866.

Overlooking the lush greenery in the centre of Bangkok, Peacock Alley is serving up Valentine’s specials that are just so Instagram-perfect. Executive Sous Chef Chalit and Executive Pastry Chef Andrea Noli share their creations for the month of love, including Heart Balloon, Dulcey Mousse and Rose Water, Marco Polo Butterfly Sphere, Foie Gras Torchon with Brioche and Raspberry Gel, and Oyster & Caviar Cube, to name a few.

The Valentine’s Afternoon Tea is priced at THB2,700++ per couple. Available until February 28, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 846 8888.

The storied Authors’ Lounge venue is a favourite destination for those who prefer a historical setting with a quiet ambience. Executive Pastry Chef Pablo Gicquel has crafted a romantic afternoon tea set with 13 love bites, both sweet and savoury, especially for the occasion. Enjoy these with the house’s favourite tea blends and drip coffee.

The Valentine’s Afternoon Tea is priced at THB3,886 net per couple. For more information and reservations, contact 02 659 9000.

Whilst Yào Restaurant is busy serving Cantonese dim sum upstairs this season, the Lobby Lounge of the Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse will feature some delectable desserts in its Valentine’s Afternoon Tea. Following the sweet delicacies are light savoury bites such as crab cake with strawberry and mango avocado salsa, strawberry layer macaroon, and more.

The Valentine’s Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,288++ per couple. Available until February 28, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 088 5666.

The Lobby Lounge at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park has come up with classic creations for Valentine’s Day with the Chocolate Afternoon Tea. The sublime selections include raspberry chocolate hearts, Nama-inspired chocolates, bitter chocolate domes, blonde chocolate bonbons, chocolate nib scones with bitter chocolate spread, and more. To cut the bitterness, they’re offering a series of savoury bites plus two glasses of chocolate strawberry frappe.

The Chocolate Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,189++ per couple. Available until February 28, 2023.

Afternoon Tea Sets to try this January 2023

Festive Afternoon Tea at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

The festive season is not over yet at The Authors’ Lounge, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok. Served in a train-shaped box, 13 adorable artisanal bites represent beautifully the spirit of the season. Expect sweets like apple caramel and walnut cake, chestnut pear yuzu tartlet, chocolate cheesecake, and savouries like smoked salmon snowball and Boston lobster in cinnamon brioche.

The Festive Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,650++ per person. Available until January 15, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 659 9000.

Festive Afternoon Tea at The St. Regis Bangkok

It’s as if Christmas never left, and with the deliberately created Festive Afternoon Tea and the gingerbread house display at The St. Regis Bar, it never has to. Piled up on the treasure box and golden trays are Mini Stollen, Passionfruit Christmas Pudding, Mince Pie Matcha Tree, and Spices Soaked Fruit Scones, to name a few. Some savoury bites to clear the palate are Truffle Egg Custard and Caviar, Chicken Liver Pate and Red Currant Jam, Turkey and Beetroot Bread and more.

The Festive Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,000++ per person. Available until January 31, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 207 7777.

Heritage Afternoon Tea at the W Bankok

Forever a Bangkokian’s favourite al fresco afternoon tea, Paii invites all diners to appreciate the cool breezes of 2023 with its Heritage Afternoon Tea. The sumptuous macarons, scones, and more are very well paired with your selection of TWG tea, while the savoury menu items are centred around a modern Thai seafood concept.

The Heritage Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,690++ for two persons. For more information and reservations, contact 02 344 4000.

Seedling to Chocolate Afternoon Tea at the Shangri-La Bangkok

The Shangri-La Bangkok’s newest Seedling to Chocolate Afternoon Tea is designed specifically to support the local community as well as a more sustainable food chain. Executive Pastry Chef Alex Hekimov presents a series of chocolate-forward menu items made with locally-harvested, roasted, and grounded cacao from Chiang Mai. From sweet white to bitter dark, the treats incorporate 38-89% dark cacao to cater to different chocolate preferences.

The Seedling to Chocolate Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,999 net for two persons. Available from January 8 to April 30, 2023.

