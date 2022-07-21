6 Bake Shops in Bangkok That Serve A Rich Brioche

Somewhere between a bread and a pastry, the brioche is a soft, butter-rich French treat. In recent years, Bangkok’s bakery scene has fallen in love with variations of the brioche, now available at many bake shops around town.

Following the much-loved croissant and other French desserts, the brioche is next on our list of bakery must-tries in Bangkok. Unlike ordinary bread, the brioche is enriched with a lot of butter and egg, giving it a moist and soft texture that makes it perfect for sandwiches and burgers, French Toast, or just on its own. Here are six bake shops in Bangkok that serve both the classic version as well as sweet and savoury adaptations.

[Hero and featured image credit: Brioche from Heaven]

This Paris-inspired cafe in the centre of Bangkok is probably the first one to cross your mind when it comes to brioche. Helmed by chef Thanunya “Gai” Kaikaew, Brioche from Heaven specialises in succulent fist-sized brioche buns with different fillings. They’re made with Normandie butter and refined French flour to ensure the original French flavours are on point. On your first visit, try the signature Brioche from Heaven, which is a soft cinnamon roll topped with toasted pecans. Some savoury fillings are available as well, like Ham & Cheese, Spinach, and Salted Egg Lava Brioche.

Brioche from Heaven is located on Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra road. It opens daily from 9.30am-7.30pm.

Bangkok’s recent love for artisanal bread has enabled Holey Artisan Bakery to create many forms of rustic breads, from classic baguettes to sourdough and brioche. If you’re looking for a plain and simple brioche, try the Brioche Sourdough here. Already heavenly on its own, the loaf is made even more sumptuous when paired with a spread or turned into a French Toast for breakfast.

Holey Artisan Bakery has 4 branches: Sukhumvit Soi 31, Suanplu Soi 2, Sukhumvit Soi 71 and Ruamrudee.

After being overwhelmed with positive feedback, Sarnies finally expanded its realm into the bakery arena. Like the name implies, the menu at Sarnies Sourdough is based largely on sourdough. Among fragrant bagels, sourdough croissants, and mouthwatering sourdough pizzas, the organic-butter Brioche Loaf is shiny on the outside and buttery on the inside. Definitely one of the highlights on the new menu.

Sarnies Sourdough is located on Charoen Krung Road. It opens daily from 8am to 10pm as a bakery by day, and pizzeria by night.

Holiday Pastry has been known for its grandiose brioche loaf for long, due to its variety of flavours and generous fillings. The brioche here comes in seven luscious flavours: Buttery, Nutella, Ultimate Chocolate, Caramelised Bacon & Cheddar, Black Truffle & Four-Cheese, Double Truffle & Four-Cheese, and Prosciutto di Parma & Five-Cheese.

Holiday Pastry is open for ordering online via Line Official @holidaypastry. Currently, the flagship store is located in Soi Charoen Nakhon 10.

Landhaus Bakery is an authentic German bake shop that is supervised by a German Master Baker. Therefore, all baked goods are guaranteed to be top-notch quality, including the Brioche Toast and Brioche Zopf, or braided brioche. Those looking to explore and savour in German breads will find the place very fulfilling; other menu items are German pretzels, Bretzels, and Kaiser Roll.

Landhaus Bakery is located in Paholyothin Soi 5. It opens from Tuesday to Sunday from 7am-7pm.

The art of bread-baking runs in the family of Gontran Cherrier, and after collecting experience in 3 Michelin-starred venues, he has opened up the world-famous Gontran Cherrier bakery shop. Aside from other French bakery essentials, this bake shop presents its brioche in the form of a Sticky Bun. The signature brioche is drizzled with a decadent sauce made of caramelised honey, brown sugar, and cinnamon, resulting in a sweet, chewy, and gooey chunk of happiness.

Gontran Cherrier is located in Singha Complex. It opens everyday from 7am to 9pm.