Awaken your senses with a flute of champagne at these champagne brunches in Bangkok.

The only thing that’s better than a Sunday brunch is a Sunday champagne brunch. These lavish Bangkok venues are opening only the best bottles for a couple hours on the weekends, so don’t hold back your cravings and enjoy the food, enjoy the bubbly, and enjoy these best champagne brunches in Bangkok.

[Hero image credit: Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok; featured image credit: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel]

Where to Enjoy Champagne Brunch in Bangkok

A vast brunch buffet and endless glasses of Moët & Chandon are what keeps diners coming to Anantara Siam Bangkok’s Sunday brunch, while the jazzy tunes from the live band in between the gardens is what keeps them staying. In this garden-like venue, brunch-goers will find themselves a laid-back atmosphere with international breakfast favourites, meat grills and seafood dishes, as well as Asian delights alongside premium champagnes, wines, beer, and cocktails.

The Anantara Siam Bangkok’s Sunday Brunch takes place from 12pm-3.30pm, priced at THB4,500++ per person with free-flow alcoholic drinks.

Famous for bringing the soul of Spain to the heart of Bangkok, Uno Mas doesn’t only serve sumptuous tapas-style delicacies but also an international Domingo Fabuloso brunch. The monthly feast is a showcase of Alaskan king crab, Maine lobster, oysters, caviar, cheeses, and several unmissable tapas dishes. All of these are accompanied by an unlimited top-up of Magnum G.H. Mumm Cordon Rouge Champagne.

Domingo Fabuloso brunch is held on the first Sunday of every month from 11.30am-2.30pm. It is priced at THB3,955++ per person.

The Grand Sunday Brunch presents a line of seafood-on-ice and other extravagant items. Think, tenderloin Beef Wellington, oysters from three origins, lamb ribs, scallop Rockefeller, white asparagus with poached eggs, and much more. Dessert lovers won’t be disappointed either, for the sweet counters are filled with vanilla mille-feuille, Italian tiramisu, chocolate ice cream-stuffed profiteroles, opera cake, and traditional Thai desserts. Last but not least, the experience is taken to another level with free-flow Laurent-Perrier Brut champagne.

The Grand Sunday Brunch takes place at The Dining Room from 12pm-3pm on the first Sunday of every month, priced at THB6,690 net with free-flow champagne.

The prime spot for all rebellious foodies in Bangkok, the beloved W Bangkok hosts ‘W Does Brunch,’ featuring a large variety of fresh Louisiana seafood, grilled dishes from the Tipsy Cow station, cheeses and charcuterie from the bar, and fluffy soufflé pancakes to name a few. The Experience package also includes free-flow sparkling wines and a myriad of gin-infused cocktails, made for guests to groove to the beat from the live DJs.

W Does Brunch takes place on every first and third Saturday of the month from 12.30pm-3.30pm. The Experience package with free-flow alcohol drinks is priced at THB3,499 net.