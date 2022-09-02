Best Dishes to Try in Bangkok This Week: Baan Phraya, Le Petit Chef, and More

September is here already – where does the time go? – and as usual Bangkok’s fine dining scene is peppered with new openings, new promotions, and exciting new menus. Whether you’re dining with family, friends, or that special someone, there’s no shortage of restaurants to visit and culinary adventures to experience.

(Hero image: Coal-roasted bamboo fish with herbs and charred eggplant relish at Baan Phraya)





The ‘Le Petit Chef’ experience uses projection mapping technology to imaginatively present each course

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit presents ‘Le Luxury Chef’, a 3-D animation enhanced gourmet dinner

Try as you might, it’s virtually impossible to resist the charm of the ‘Le Petit Chef’ experience, a highly immersive 3-D animation enhanced dinner that uses projection mapping technology to present each course (now available in more than 35 locations around the world). In Bangkok, you’ll find “the world’s smallest chef” cooking up a storm at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, the iconic Luxury Collection Hotel, and here his entertaining antics are presented as part of a special gourmet fine dining feast called ‘Le Luxury Chef’. This tasty, 7-course, Thai-European fusion set menu (THB 3,800++) includes such delicacies as: Hokkaido scallop mieang kam; buffalo mozzarella with caviar and cherry tomatoes; bouillabaisse tom yum seafood soup; half a Boston lobster with mornay sauce; roasted duck breast with foie gras, roast potatoes, sautéed mushrooms, French beans, pine nuts and Massaman sauce; and an indulgent dessert of rice pudding brûlée. All in all, it’s a great way for families to keep the kids engaged, and for groups or teams to get some lively conversation going. Note: group bookings of 8-12 guests are required, vegetarian options are available, and one-week advanced reservations are required.

For more information and reservations, Email: bkklcdining@marriott.com.





At Baan Phraya the focus is on long-forgotten Thai dishes, served with contemporary flair

Baan Phraya opens its doors with an impressive set menu Thai-focused dinner

The Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok adds to its already impressive F&B lineup with the recent opening of Baan Phraya, located directly across the river from the hotel (next to the Oriental Spa). Set in a lovingly restored 19th century home – once owned by the aristocratic couple Phraya Mahai Savanya and Khunying Loearn Mahai Savanya – the restaurant focuses on long-forgotten Thai dishes, prepared and served with a contemporary flair by the young and talented Chef Pom Phatchara and her team. Her special set dinner (THB 3,500++) begins with an aperitif, followed by a savoury honeycomb cookie with crab roe and bitter orange. Other standout dishes include wing bean salad with Hokkaido scallop (inspired by the chef’s grandmother’s recipe), the masterful coal-roasted fish, cooked in bamboo, served with herbs and charred eggplant relish, coriander root marinated Wagyu beef in Panang curry, and grilled river prawn with tomalley (prawn fat), young tamarind and chilies. Then for a sweet finale, get set for a dessert trolley featuring more than ten classic Thai desserts. Baan Phraya is open for dinner, from Wednesday to Sunday, with seating for 24 guests.

For more information and reservations, visit Baan Phraya restaurant.





Find out why Pizza Massilia is ranked No.6 on the Asia-Pacific ‘50 Top Pizzas’ list

Pizza Massilia introduces a limited-time, Thai-influenced, commemorative pizza menu

For the third year in a row, Pizza Massilia has placed within the top 10 on the Asia-Pacific ‘50 Top Pizzas’ list, which, incidentally, held its 2022 awards ceremony in Bangkok a few weeks ago. Having secured the prestigious No.6 position, in addition to receiving the special ‘Best Performance of the Year 2022’ award, the good folk at Pizza Massilia have created a special commemorative menu – running just until September 10 – with a trio of unique pizzas designed by Pizza Chef Michele Fernando, each of which gives a special nod to Thai ingredients. The Beef Carpaccio pizza (THB 490++) features black Angus, Khon Kaen beef, Chiang Mai rocket leaves, fior di latte mozzarella, and lemon zest. The ‘Puay Leng’ spinach pizza (THB 420++) uses spinach from Khao Yai, along with scamorza cheese, fior di latte mozzarella, and Italian pancetta. Finally, there’s the ‘Pesto & Pomodorini’ pizza (THB 390++) with Italian basil pesto, Khao Yai baked cherry tomatoes, and fior di latte mozzarella. In addition, Chef Michele has also created a commemorative dessert: Krung Thep Creme Brulée (THB 250++), with fresh coconut milk, coconut flakes, and brown sugar. Available at the Ruam Rudee, Sukhumvit 49, and Pattanakarn locations.

For more information and reservations, visit Pizza Massilia.